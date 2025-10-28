Locusview Wins Esri’s Electric & Gas - Mobile GIS Partner Award at 2025 IMGIS Conference

Locusview wins 2025 Esri IMGIS Electric & Gas - Mobile GIS award for its transformative DCM platform, enhancing data accuracy and efficiency for utilities.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locusview, a leading provider of Digital Construction Management (DCM) solutions for utilities, has been awarded the Electric & Gas - Mobile GIS Partner award at the 2025 Esri Infrastructure Management and GIS (IMGIS) Conference. The conference, held from October 28-30, 2025, in Palm Springs, California, brings together industry leaders to showcase innovative solutions and best practices in GIS technology.Locusview’s DCM platform, known for its robust integration with Esri’s ArcGIS software, has been recognized for its transformative impact on the utility sector. The platform’s advanced capabilities, including high-accuracy GPS data capture and updates to the Esri GIS system of record, have been instrumental in helping electric and gas utilities across the country streamline their operations and enhance data accuracy.Locusview DCM enabled Puget Sound Energy (PSE) to digitally capture high-accuracy GPS locations of all assets, with field crews entering data in real-time via mobile devices. This helped PSE reduce human error and update their GIS system of record within hours, not months. Most recently, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Boone Electric Cooperative, and a major investor-owned utility on the East Coast have joined the >30 utilities adopting Locusview DCM.“Esri congratulates Locusview on their 2025 IMGIS award in recognition of their innovative work leveraging ArcGIS software,” said Thomas Fair, Director of Esri Partner Network. “We are proud to partner with Locusview to foster the use of GIS technology in support of our mutual customers improving infrastructure.”Danny Petrecca, VP of Business Development at Locusview, added, “We built our platform to help utilities and energy infrastructure organizations scale their capital projects efficiently, and we're proud to see our platform being recognized in the industry and adopted by more utilities. The partnership we have built together with Esri has been a big contributor to our growth and success.”About EsriEsri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners that provide local support in over 100 countries across six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.About LocusviewLocusview is a leading provider of Digital Construction Management (DCM) solutions for utilities. The Locusview platform transforms outdated manual processes into seamless digital workflows, empowering utilities to enhance efficiency, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate grid modernization. By digitizing construction and asset management processes, Locusview enables energy companies to scale and optimize their capital investments, driving innovation and sustainability in the industry.

