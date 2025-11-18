Hart David Carson LLP Congratulates Capital Ideas on Being Named One of Newsweek’s Top Financial Advisory Firms of 2026

Newsweek names Capital Ideas a top RIA for 2026, highlighting the firm’s long-term performance and its strategic partnership with Hart David Carson LLP.

Hart David Carson’s guidance has been instrumental to our evolution. They understand our mission, our clients, and the discipline behind our strategy.” — James Jacobson

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hart David Carson LLP proudly congratulates Capital Ideas, Inc. on its selection by Newsweek as one of the Top Registered Investment Advisory Firms in the United States for 2026.

Founded in 1984 by Chairman Emeritus C.J. Brott and led today by Chairman and Managing Partner Andrew P. Kerai, Capital Ideas has grown into one of the most respected fiduciary investment firms in the country. The firm’s continued success is rooted in delivering high-conviction, customized portfolios across key sectors — including its Infrastructure Plus strategy and income generation solutions for families, endowments, and institutional clients.

“We’ve had the privilege of working alongside the Capital Ideas leadership team for years,” said Jonathan D. Herpy Sr., Partner at Hart David Carson LLP. “Their integrity, discipline, and vision not only serve their clients, but also help raise the bar for the entire wealth advisory industry. This recognition is both earned and overdue.”

James Jacobson, Partner at Capital Ideas, added: “Hart David Carson has been a great partner to our firm — from corporate structuring to deal closings, their counsel has been instrumental at every step. Capital Ideas is proud to be a fiduciary to our clients, and as an investment-focused firm, we’re equally proud of the growth we’ve been able to achieve through consistent strategy and a long-term mindset.”

As the firm continues to expand its presence nationwide, this recognition from Newsweek underscores the results of decades of disciplined work, strong client relationships, and trusted professional partnerships.

About Hart David Carson LLP

Hart David Carson LLP is a premier corporate and private client law firm serving businesses, investors, founders, and executives across the U.S. and internationally. With deep experience in transactional structuring, regulatory counsel, M&A, and multi-generational wealth strategy, the firm advises many of the country’s top-performing investment and professional service firms.

