Hart David Carson LLP Expands East with New York and New England Offices

LUDLOW, VT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hart David Carson LLP, a national law firm representing clients across finance, healthcare, real estate, private equity, and high-stakes litigation, has expanded its footprint with two new offices — one in Midtown Manhattan at 390 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10018, and another in Ludlow, Vermont, at 101 Main Street, at the base of the beautiful Okemo Mountain.

The move signals a deliberate expansion into two distinct but strategically aligned markets: the financial core of New York City and the growing corridor of private investment, hospitality, and real-estate development in New England.

“Our New York clients have always been at the center of the markets we serve — the investors, the builders, the operators who set the pace for everyone else,” said Jonathan D. Herpy, Sr., Managing Partner of Hart David Carson LLP. “Establishing a Fifth Avenue presence isn’t about chasing opportunity; it’s about proximity to the people already driving it. We’ve been advising them for years — now we’re in the same room.”

From its Fifth Avenue office, Hart David Carson will anchor its corporate, M&A, private equity, and complex litigation practices, aligning the firm’s deep transactional experience with the demands of the country’s most competitive legal market.

The Ludlow, Vermont office — perched at the base of Okemo Mountain — serves as a strategic base for the firm’s real-estate, hospitality, and asset-backed venture practice, as well as its emerging family-office and trust-structuring division. The location reflects HDC’s expanding role in representing high-net-worth individuals, developers, and private-capital groups investing in New England’s rapidly evolving resort and property sectors.

“Our clients move capital, create value, and take risk,” Herpy continued. “They deserve counsel that does the same. These offices are an extension of that philosophy.”

With existing offices in Chicago, Houston, Miami, and Washington D.C., Hart David Carson LLP continues to grow as one of the country’s most agile and entrepreneurially minded law firms — serving clients from boardroom to courtroom, and from Wall Street to the mountains of Vermont.

