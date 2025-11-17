Division of the Arts Director Jessica Ball Elected to National NASAA Board

Delaware Division of the Arts Director begins three-year leadership term with the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies.

Wilmington, Del. (November 17, 2025) – The Delaware Division of the Arts is pleased to announce that Director Jessica Ball has been elected to the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies (NASAA) Board of Directors, a role that positions Delaware to help shape national arts policy and strengthen the creative economy across all 56 U.S. states and jurisdictions. Ball will begin her three-year term in 2026.

NASAA serves as the national leadership and advocacy organization for state arts agencies, working to advance public support for the arts as a driver of community vitality, economic growth, civic identity, and educational opportunity. The organization provides research, policy guidance, strategic learning networks, and federal representation that helps state arts councils, including the Delaware Division of the Arts, deliver programs that meet the needs of their communities. Participation on the NASAA board allows state leaders to shape how public arts funding advances cultural equity, strengthens local arts ecosystems, supports artists, and expands creative opportunity nationwide.

Jessica Ball’s appointment reflects Delaware’s growing visibility as a state committed to innovation and inclusion in the arts. Under her leadership, the Division has increased statewide arts access, supported the professional growth of individual artists, expanded grant opportunities for communities historically underrepresented in public arts funding, and helped catalyze the CREATE Plan, Delaware’s coordinated strategy for creative economy growth.

Delaware Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez emphasized the broader significance of the appointment, noting that “Jessica’s leadership has elevated Delaware’s arts and culture sector as a model for collaboration, creativity, and community investment. Her election to the NASAA board places Delaware’s voice at the national table and reinforces that our state is not just participating in the conversation about the arts in America—we are helping lead it.”

NASAA President and CEO Pam Breaux echoed that sentiment, observing that the newly elected directors bring “a breadth of talent and perspectives, formidable dedication to serving the public and deep passion for the arts. We are eager to get started with this new team and welcome their guidance and expertise.”

Reflecting on the appointment, Division of the Arts Director Jessica Ball expressed both excitement and purpose: “The arts are a catalyst for innovation, connection, and shared understanding, and that work is happening in meaningful ways across Delaware every day. I am honored to bring our state’s experience, values, and creativity to the national conversation and to work with colleagues across the country to ensure that every community has access to the transformative power of the arts.”

New NASAA Board Appointees (2026–2028 Term)

Jessica Ball, Director, Delaware Division of the Arts

Colt Chambers, Chair, Georgia Council for the Arts

Karem M. Gallo, Commissioner, Kansas Arts Commission

David Lewis, Executive Director, Mississippi Arts Commission

Christina You-sun Park, Executive Director, Arizona Commission on the Arts

Gary T. Whitley, Jr., Council Member, Alabama State Council on the Arts

Re-elected:

Sean Chandler, Council Member, Montana Arts Council

Deonté Griffin-Quick, Artist and Arts Advocate

Gabriella Huggins, Executive Director, Art Access

Contact: Andrew Truscott, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications

302-577-8280, andrew.truscott@delaware.gov

About the Delaware Division of the Arts

The Delaware Division of the Arts is an agency of the State of Delaware. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. Funding for Division programs is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.