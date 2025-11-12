Applications Available for FY 26 Sports Tourism Capital Investment Fund

DOVER, Del. – Applications are now being accepted for the FY 26 Sports Tourism Capital Investment Fund (CIF). The Fund, administered by the Delaware Tourism Office (DTO), provides financial support to new or existing Delaware sports facilities that host events attracting out-of-state visitors and contributing to state and local economies. New this year, the application can be submitted entirely online at https://dsbservice.delaware.gov/s/login/. You will need to create an account and then locate the CIF icon on the page to apply.

The application window is November 12th through December 12th, 2025. More information about the Fund and eligibility can be found on the Sports Tourism Capital Investment Fund page.

Reviews will take place from mid-December through early 2026 and will be followed by two public meetings. Funding is expected to be awarded in March. Ten million dollars has again been allocated for this round, the third round of the program, which was originally established through the FY24 Bond and Capital Improvements Act.

“Sports tourism continues to play a key role in Delaware’s economic and community growth,” said Tourism Director Jessica Welch. “By investing in the facilities that make these events possible, we’re not only attracting visitors but also supporting local jobs, small businesses, and year-round opportunities for Delawareans.”

“We’ve already seen the tremendous results of these investments—facilities that once hosted a few yearly events are now welcoming national championships,” said Ryan Wolfe, Sports Sales Leader at the Delaware Tourism Office. “This new round of funding builds on that success, ensuring Delaware remains a top contender for major sporting events.”

During its first two rounds, the Delaware Tourism Office received 35 applications requesting more than $101 million and awarded $21.3 million to nine sports tourism facilities across the state. Past awardees have used the funding to add courts and lights, as well as upgrade and modernize existing facilities.

Delaware has increasingly become a destination for national sporting events, including the USA Lacrosse Youth Nationals, Zap World Championships of Skimboarding, the annual Senior League Softball World Series, the 2025 PBA Season Opener, and the state’s first PGA Tour event, the 2022 BMW Championship.

Sports tourism is also a major economic driver in the state. In 2023, 1.1 million sports travelers attended a sports tournament, race, or other event – either as a participant or spectator – in Delaware. The 1.1 million sports travelers spent $231.4 million while at the sports venue and at off-site establishments in Delaware, including local restaurants, hotels, retailers, and recreation / entertainment venues.

The Delaware Tourism Office, a division of the Delaware Division of Small Business, promotes tourism and economic growth in Delaware.

