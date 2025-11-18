AP&I Corp. Appoints Eric Tillman, CPA, as Independent Accountant to Oversee Financial Filings and Forensic Review

Board-Led Initiative Enhances Disclosure Integrity while Reinforcing AP&I's Commitment to Financial Transparency

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (AP&I) (OTC: AWSL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric M. Tillman, CPA/ABV, as its Independent Accountant. Mr. Tillman will lead a comprehensive review of the Company’s financial records and disclosures submitted to OTC Markets, and will prepare upcoming quarterly and annual filings in accordance with the Alternative Reporting Standard.Mr. Tillman is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in Georgia since 2008 and a partner at Tillman & Tillman LLP, a Valdosta-based firm serving clients since 1954. He holds dual degrees in Accounting and Finance from Valdosta State University and is accredited in Business Valuation by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. His expertise spans accounting, taxation, litigation support, and forensic analysis.The scope of Mr. Tillman’s engagement includes a governance-level review of financial filings dating back to the Company’s 2019 reverse merger and, where relevant, earlier legacy submissions. This initiative reflects the Board’s commitment to ensuring the accuracy, completeness, and transparency of all financial disclosures. This initiative also reflects the Company’s internal governance review process, which began upon the appointment of its current Officer of Corporate Governance and is being conducted in preparation for future regulatory submissions.Stephanie Williams, Officer of Corporate Governance, has been designated to coordinate the retrieval and organization of relevant documentation. She will work directly with Mr. Tillman to facilitate efficient analysis and support the Company’s ongoing compliance efforts.“Mr. Tillman’s appointment marks a proactive step in strengthening our financial reporting and governance framework,” said Kevin Bagnall, CEO and Chairman. “We are confident in his ability to guide this process with professionalism and integrity.”Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. is a diversified environmental technology company delivering sustainable solutions across infrastructure, agriculture, and ecological restoration. Through its subsidiaries—including K.B. Industries and Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)—AP&I transforms recycled materials and natural resources into high-performance products that address global challenges. Its flagship product, KBI Flexi-Pave, is the world’s first porous paving system made from recycled tires, widely used in shoreline protection, urban infrastructure, and erosion control. NGAG’s ASCOGEL™ bio-stimulant enhances soil health and crop resilience, supporting regenerative agriculture and climate-smart farming. With a mission rooted in circular economy principles and ESG alignment, AP&I continues to expand its impact across international markets.About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG™)Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG™), a division of Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp., is advancing the future of sustainable farming through science-driven innovation. At the heart of NGAG’s portfolio is ASCOGEL™, a proprietary bio-stimulant formulation designed to enhance plant establishment, optimize water retention, and improve soil structure. Engineered to mitigate risks from drought and excessive rainfall, ASCOGEL™ supports resilient crop performance and significantly boosts yield potential. NGAG’s mission is to empower growers with eco-conscious solutions that align with global agricultural demands and ESG priorities.About KBI Flexi-PaveKBI Flexi-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, KBI Flexi-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations on a global scale.Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTC Markets including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.SOURCE: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

