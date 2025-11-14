Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. Celebrates 15 Years of KBI UK Ltd.’s Sustainable Innovation and Market Growth

KBI UK Ltd Turns 15: A Legacy of Recycled Innovation and Resilient Partnerships

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp (OTCMKTS:AWSL)

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (AP&I) (OTC: AWSL) is proud to announce the 15-year anniversary of its wholly owned subsidiary, KBI UK Ltd , a leader in sustainable infrastructure solutions across the United Kingdom.KBI UK Ltd was established in 2010 as the UK expansion of K.B. Industries Inc., originally founded in the United States in 2001 by Kevin Bagnall. The UK entity was formed by Bagnall and John Maguire under the name KBI Installations Ltd, based in Halifax, West Yorkshire. In 2014, it rebranded as KBI UK Ltd, reflecting its strategic growth and alignment with the broader KBI mission. Over the past 15 years, KBI UK has become a recognized name in the UK construction market, driven by its flagship product, KBI Flexi-Pave—a revolutionary surface material and the original flexible porous paving solution made from recycled tires that combines strength, permeability, and environmental responsibility.Graham Pell, who joined the company in 2009 and now serves as Managing Director, has played a pivotal role in introducing KBI Flexi-Pave to diverse sectors throughout the UK. “From our first 9 square meters (~97 square feet) installation in Barnsley to our latest 5,000m² (~53,000 square feet) project in Surrey, the journey has been remarkable,” said Pell. “We’ve remained true to the vision of our founder, Kevin Bagnall, and honored the legacy of his father, Kenneth Bagnall, for whom the company is named. Kenneth believed in this product’s potential to succeed on both sides of the Atlantic—and he was right.”Today, KBI UK Ltd works with over 20 Strategic Partners nationwide, each actively installing and promoting the KBI product range. The company’s growth reflects not only market demand but also a steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability, and long-term value creation.Kevin Bagnall, founder of KBI UK Ltd and CEO/Chairman of AP&I, shared: “This milestone is a testament to the incredible dedication and leadership of Graham Pell and the entire KBI UK team. Their commitment to quality, innovation, and customer relationships has built something truly enduring. I’m especially proud of how they’ve carried forward the spirit of our mission with integrity and passion.”Mr. Bagnall continued, “I also want to pay tribute to my late father, Kenneth Bagnall—a coal miner from Barnsley in Grimethorpe, UK whose belief in hard work and honest purpose shaped everything I’ve done. He saw the potential in KBI Flexi-Pave long before the market did, and his legacy lives on in every installation we complete. This company bears his name, and his values continue to guide us.”AP&I continues to support KBI UK Ltd.’s mission to deliver eco-conscious infrastructure solutions that align with global ESG priorities. As the company enters its next chapter, Pell emphasized the strength of the team behind the brand: “We have an exceptional group of professionals ready to take our products and partnerships to the next level. The future is bright—and we’re just getting started.”Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. is a diversified environmental technology company delivering sustainable solutions across infrastructure, agriculture, and ecological restoration. Through its subsidiaries—including K.B. Industries and Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)—AP&I transforms recycled materials and natural resources into high-performance products that address global challenges. Its flagship product, KBI Flexi-Pave, is the world’s first porous paving system made from recycled tires, widely used in shoreline protection, urban infrastructure, and erosion control. NGAG’s ASCOGEL™ bio-stimulant enhances soil health and crop resilience, supporting regenerative agriculture and climate-smart farming. With a mission rooted in circular economy principles and ESG alignment, AP&I continues to expand its impact across international markets.About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG™)Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG™), a division of Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp., is advancing the future of sustainable farming through science-driven innovation. At the heart of NGAG’s portfolio is ASCOGEL™, a proprietary bio-stimulant formulation designed to enhance plant establishment, optimize water retention, and improve soil structure. Engineered to mitigate risks from drought and excessive rainfall, ASCOGEL™ supports resilient crop performance and significantly boosts yield potential. NGAG’s mission is to empower growers with eco-conscious solutions that align with global agricultural demands and ESG priorities.About KBI Flexi-PaveKBI Flexi-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, KBI Flexi-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations on a global scale.Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTC Markets including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.SOURCE: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.