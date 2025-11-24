Stupski Commits $1.5 Million to Hawai‘i Organizations Supporting Immigrant Communities

Supporting language access, legal services, workforce integration, resilience

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stupski Foundation is committed to supporting a diverse, flourishing Hawai‘i and recognizes that the dignity of its immigrant communities is essential to everyone’s well-being. Today, the Foundation is reaffirming that commitment with a set of grants totaling $1.5 million to five organizations whose work reflects a deeply held belief that a society of solidarity is one in which immigrant residents are supported as integral members of our collective future.

The story of Hawai‘i is one in which migrants have contributed both resilience and a cultural richness that now defines the fabric of its communities. For these organizations that work each day to ensure access to opportunity, legal services, and belonging, support is a recognition that shared prosperity requires systems that value everyone.

“Immigrant communities are core contributors to Hawai‘i,” said Aileen Suzara, Director of Food Justice at Stupski Foundation. “By standing with immigrant-serving organizations, we’re honoring the belief that a thriving community is built on inclusion and compassion.”

Partners making a difference:

- Hawai‘i Coalition for Immigrant Rights (HCIR): A statewide coalition of immigrant-led and immigrant-serving organizations, HCIR is dedicated to ensuring equal justice and inclusion.

- The Legal Clinic Hawai‘i: The Legal Clinic Hawai‘i provides high-quality, comprehensive immigration legal services and advocacy.

- Pacific Gateway Center (PGC): Founded in 1973, PGC empowers self-sufficiency through skill-building, language access, and legal and social services.

- Roots Reborn: A Maui-based multicultural justice and disaster response organization, Roots Reborn is focused on immigrant communities, including those impacted by the Lahaina wildfires.

- Hawai‘i Workers Center: Hawai‘i Workers Center is a grassroots organization that organizes low wage workers through campaigns that promote working class families' economic, political, and social rights and welfare.

From farmworkers and labor justice to language access and disaster recovery, Hawai‘i’s immigrant communities live at the intersection of multiple social systems that must change, and funding for these organizations can support the fundamental work needed to mutually reinforce shared futures.

Hawai‘i Coalition for Immigrant Rights Executive Director Liza Ryan-Gill noted, “This support allows us to confidently advocate for the specific needs of immigrant and migrant communities, centering the concerns of impacted communities at all levels of government.”

In the months to come, these essential organizations’ needs will only increase, requiring other funders, policymakers, and partners to support cooperative, inclusive systems and a responsive partnership network that holds the Hawai‘i community together.

“This grant helps us build bigger, stronger bridges for immigrant families who have long contributed to Hawai‘i’s workforce, culture, and economy,” said Roots Reborn Executive Director Veronica Mendoza. “And we recognize that this new phase of work has only begun.”

This interconnected ecosystem of people and organizations touches nearly everything in Hawai‘i, from agriculture to hospitality and from education to health care. In supporting this work, Stupski Foundation reaffirms its vision of a society where no one is pushed to the margins and where opportunity includes everyone.

“We know that more needs to be done, and we hope to see more funders and community partners step up,” added Cheri Souza, Hawai‘i Postsecondary Success Program Officer. “This moment calls all of us to do more than just speak. It calls on us to act so we can build a Hawai‘i where indigenous and immigrant communities alike shape our shared future.”

