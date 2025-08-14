Moving Resources Now: $6.4 Million in Support for Community and Family Organizations Serving Neighbor Islands

Grants return dollars and decisions to local organizations, bridging the gap in health care access and supporting young families

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stupski Foundation is awarding $6.4 million in flexible operating support to 24 community-based organizations that are working to expand access to health education, family support, and essential care services. These grants support nonprofits that are meeting urgent needs across Kaua‘i, Moloka‘i, Maui, Lāna‘i, and Hawai‘i Island.

“This is a moment that demands urgency and trust,” said Dr. Sulma Gandhi, Hawai‘i Health Program Officer at Stupski Foundation. “By supporting organizations rooted in community, we’re not just funding services; we’re standing with those who hold the relationships, wisdom, and resolve to meet families where they are. In uncertain times, we must move resources now to those doing the work so that every family, no matter where they live, has the support to grow, to heal, and to thrive.”

Too many residents on Hawai‘i’s neighbor islands face delays in care due to a lack of medical specialists, long wait times, and costly inter-island travel. At the same time, families navigating early childhood development or health challenges often encounter barriers to accessing consistent, high-quality care support. The nonprofits receiving this funding serve as critical bridges in a fragmented system, helping families secure care, understand their options, and advocate for their well-being.

Strengthening the Health Ecosystem for Neighbor Island Communities

Funding for the following grantee partners will support their ongoing work to provide health education, patient advocacy, and essential services to families across Kauaʻi, Moloka‘i, Maui, Lāna‘i, and Hawai‘i Island:

● ALS Hawai‘i—$50,000

● Alzheimer’s Association—$100,000

● American Diabetes Association—$100,000

● American Heart Association—$100,000

● American Lung Association Hawai‘i—$100,000

● Child and Family Services—$650,000

● Domestic Violence Action Center—$100,000

● Easter Seals Hawai‘i—$100,000

● Epilepsy Foundation—$50,000

● Family Hui Hawai‘i—$250,000

● Family Support Services of West Hawai‘i—$450,000

● Hawai‘i Children’s Cancer Foundation—$100,000

● Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies—$250,000

● HUGS for Hawai‘i—$100,000

● INPEACE—$450,000

● Keiki O Ka Aina Family Learning Centers—$500,000

● Lāna‘i Kinā‘ole—$250,000

● March of Dimes—$100,000

● Maui Economic Opportunity—$450,000

● Maui Family Support Services—$450,000

● National Kidney Foundation—$100,000

● Parents and Children Together—$650,000

● Partners in Development Foundation—$500,000

● YWCA of Hawai‘i Island—$450,000

Filling the Gaps in a Fragmented System

For many families on the neighbor islands, a serious diagnosis can mean months of uncertainty waiting for a specialist, arranging flights to O‘ahu for treatment, and navigating the financial burden of inter-island travel. These grantee partners provide those families with the knowledge, resources, and care navigation that they need to bridge the significant gaps in the system.

“For families facing Alzheimer’s and other debilitating conditions, especially on the neighbor islands, the gaps in care and information can be overwhelming,” said L.J. Dueñas, Executive Director of Alzheimer’s Association Hawai‘i. “This partnership allows us to expand our reach, ensuring caregivers have access to education, support groups, and guidance no matter where they live or who their health care provider is.”

Organizations like Lāna‘i Kinaole are working to address the effects of isolation that many neighbor island residents face. “Everything we do is about making sure our kūpuna can stay on Lāna‘i and be cared for by people who know them and understand their needs,” noted Program Administrator and Nurse Valerie Janikowski. “This support helps us keep that promise and expand services so families don’t have to choose between staying home and getting care.”

In addition to supporting families directly, some of these organizations are at the forefront of expansive partnership across the islands. Momi Akana, CEO of Keiki O Ka ‘Āina, shared, “In the days after receiving this award, we shared our vision for a trauma-informed preschool in Lāhainā and the momentum was immediate. Community partners stepped in, doors opened, and we were able to act on a long-standing need with confidence. It affirmed that when we are resourced in the right moment, we can do what our communities have asked of us.”

#

About Stupski Foundation

Stupski Foundation is a private foundation returning its assets to the communities it calls home in Hawai‘i and the San Francisco Bay Area by 2029. The foundation invests in just and resilient food, health, and education systems to create lasting change. Learn more at stupski.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.