Project Casting community expands to 700,000 users, fueling the next generation of creators

Platform registers 23% user growth in 2025 as it rolls out advanced communication and security tools for actors, filmmakers, and influencers worldwide.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Casting, the global platform connecting creative professionals with verified casting, production, and brand opportunities, announced it has recently surpassed 700,000 registered users worldwide.

This achievement marks a 23% growth in the platform’s community since the beginning of 2025.

“Reaching over 700,000 users is more than a milestone—it’s a clear sign that we’re delivering an important need to the marketplace,” said Jonathan Browne, CEO of Project Casting. “We’re witnessing a new generation of creators rising—filmmakers, streamers, and influencers who are building their own path. Our mission is simple: to open doors, remove barriers, and make the entertainment industry accessible to anyone with talent, passion, and a dream. Project Casting is here to power that journey.”

Founded in Atlanta in 2012, Project Casting has evolved from a simple blog into one of the world’s premier creative marketplaces. It currently serves a diverse base of talent, including actors, filmmakers, content creators, and influencers, across North America, Europe, and Asia, helping them secure paid roles with major studios, networks, and global brands.

Empowering Connections Through New Tools

Building on foundational tools like Casting Calls, Company Profiles, and Talent Applications, Project Casting continued its commitment to support its rapidly expanding user base and ensure more efficient collaboration by introducing several key platform enhancements throughout 2025:

• Streamlined Communication: The new Email Reply System simplifies direct interaction between companies and talent, while the Job Invite / Audition Request Tool allows production teams to personally invite specific professionals to apply for opportunities.

• Instant Discovery: Job Alert Notifications ensure new and existing users instantly discover relevant casting calls and projects tailored to their profiles.

• Advanced Management: Improved professional and job tools offer enhanced management features, providing better oversight for both companies and creators running their operations on the platform.

Enhanced Commitment to Security and Trust

As the community grows, Project Casting continues to prioritize trust and safety. The company has implemented enhanced security and fraud-reporting systems, including stricter verification for companies, active monitoring of job posts, and direct partnerships with law enforcement and technology providers, to protect users and maintain trust across the platform.

Browne emphasized the strategic importance of this focus, stating, “In response to our continued and accelerated user growth, we are significantly escalating our investment in proactive cybersecurity measures. This commitment ensures the robust protection of user accounts and proprietary data, maintaining the highest standards of confidentiality and integrity across our platform.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Project Casting remains focused on global expansion and building the essential infrastructure for the next wave of creative professionals (including streamers, influencers and filmmakers), reshaping how content is created and shared. For more information on Project Casting, visit https://projectcasting.com/.

