Contact: Ryan Whalen, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: November 17, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces the Start of Public Outreach Efforts for Queen City Forward in Buffalo Community Invited to Share Comments, Questions, and Insights on NYSDOT’s Next Major Project in Western New York on Tuesday, December 2 New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the launch of public outreach for Queen City Forward – NYSDOT’s reenvisioned Kensington Expressway (State Route 33) project that aims to engage the community to create a brighter transportation future for the City of Buffalo and Western New York. An open-house-style listening session will be held on Tuesday, December 2, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Schiller Park Senior Center, located at 2057 Genesee Street in Buffalo. It is the first of several public listening sessions that will be held in the coming weeks to gather community input and give the public a voice in this beginning phase of the project. Additionally, NYSDOT is launching new social media platforms on X, Facebook and Instagram to help keep the public informed about Queen City Forward and provide another avenue for feedback. “Queen City Forward represents a fresh start in reimagining transportation in Western New York. We want to hear from all members of the community about how they want to move in and around the City of Buffalo, and specifically how they use the Kensington Expressway,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “These listening sessions will provide Buffalonians an opportunity to share their ideas on how they want to live and move in Buffalo, as we work together to create a transportation solution that enhances quality of life for generations to come.” Queen City Forward represents a fresh start in reimagining transportation in Western New York. The State Department of Transportation is inviting the community to share its vision for a project that will enhance the quality of life and create a transportation solution on Buffalo’s East Side that works for all. Through strong community collaboration, NYSDOT is committed to delivering on a vision that will help the region thrive. The listening session will feature displays and provide an opportunity for the public to share feedback, voice concerns, and engage in discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to listen and answer questions. Input gathered will inform the project scope and analysis of effects, including a traffic study on a potential fill-in option and the diversion of 75,000 daily vehicles and an assessment of the associated air quality effects. This will be the first in a series of listening sessions throughout the region. Sessions will be held in areas where residents are affected by proximity to the expressway, as well as areas in which users of the expressway reside. Media are invited to attend and observe this important community engagement. About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.