Viking Sunset Studios Submits Two Daring Feature Films, ‘Semusim’ and ‘Bandit,’ for Berlinale Consideration

RALEIGH, NC, NC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Sunset Studios, the prolific Bali-based production house, proudly announces the submission of two new feature films, the love drama "Semusim" and the action-thriller "Bandit," for consideration at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival. As a regular attendee of major international film festivals including Berlin, Cannes, and Venice, Viking Sunset Studios is known for bringing bold cinema to the international market and loves meeting creative people from all over the world.

Both films were shot entirely on location in Bali, which has become a powerhouse production hub for Viking Sunset Studios. This year alone, the company has completed principal photography on five feature films in Bali, demonstrating remarkable versatility. Projects ranged from the high-octane action films "Black Dragon: Karma is the best revenge" and "Bandit", the horror movie "The Precious Coffin", the drama and love story "Semusim", to the large-scale, London-produced war movie, "The Ghost and the Gun." Viking Sunset Studios has successfully established Bali as a premier, cost-effective, and highly versatile filming destination, attracting international movie makers with its unique combination of the largest green screen limbo soundstage in the country and surrounded by an inspirational island location. It's no secret that everybody wants to go to Bali, even stars, and Viking Sunset Studios provides the world-class infrastructure to make it a premier filming destination.

The two films submitted to Berlin are characteristic of the daring projects Viking Sunset Studios champions:

"Semusim" is a compelling love drama that challenges its protagonist and audience. The film follows a young woman who allows an arrogant, wealthy young man one "season" to win her heart. In the process, he meets her "earlier seasons," who were all changed by the woman and she now teaches him the humility and empathy he desperately lacks. The morale and ending leaves audiences stunned.

"Bandit" is a fast-paced action movie that begins when two small-time thieves steal a car, only to discover a body in the trunk. Their situation spirals out of control when they learn the car belonged to a high-level mafia boss, thrusting the pair into a deadly underworld conflict where everyone is hunting them. The many night shots of beautiful Bali propels the film into a fast pace with great action sequences.

"We make films that leave a mark, and 'Semusim' and 'Bandit' are no exceptions," said Bo H. Holmgreen, owner and CEO of Viking Sunset Studios. "We are incredibly proud of the world-class work our team is producing in Bali, which has proven to be an exceptional and versatile base for every story we tell—from intimate drama to large-scale historical epics. Berlin is a festival that celebrates brave filmmaking, and we are excited to share these two unique films with them."

Brian L. Tan "BLT", from Adaptif Films and director of "Bandit," added, "I am glad to work with Viking Sunset Studios in making this film happen. Shooting Bandit in Bali provided an incredible visual backdrop for such a raw, high-stakes action thriller. We've always seen Bali through its tourist paradise lens, and this film is a unique opportunity to explore its rarely-seen underbelly."

Mr. Holmgreen added: "Bali offers international moviemakers not just breathtaking, natural beauty, but a production environment of unparalleled efficiency. We have built diverse film sets across the surroundings, all in close proximity to our main studio. This means virtually no crew movement is necessary between locations and the studio, simplifying logistics immensely. And if the surrounding beauty is not enough, we house the largest indoor green screen limbo soundstage in the world's fourth largest country, providing limitless creative freedom".

Viking Sunset Studios is positioned as the ultimate destination for seamless, high-value international production, blending tropical location shooting with cutting-edge infrastructure. While located on the beach and in beautiful surroundings, the studio and it's green screen allows for shooting any scene anywhere in the world at much lower cost than elsewhere. This was best witnessed by the big war movie recently moved from Malaysia to the jungles surrounding the studio in Bali, flying in Malaysian actors and all European producers recreating 1948 Malaysia in Bali. Bo H. Holmgreen adds: " the biggest compliment came from the Malaysian actors commenting that our 1948 sets and outfits were more authentic than it could have been in Malaysia itself, and also how the producers and director enjoyed the fun and commitment the entire team from staff, crew to freelancers all worked together to be efficient over 35 shooting days. It was a great experience, and happy crews make good movies".

Viking Sunset Studios just attended the American Film Market (AFM) this month in Los Angeles, next going to exhibit at the large JAFF film market in Jogjakarta, and then the upcoming Berlin Film Festival.

About Viking Sunset Studios : Viking Sunset Studios is a world-class film production powerhouse with two green screen studios located in Bali, Indonesia—the fourth largest country in the world. Its state-of-the-art facilities are unparalleled in the region, anchored by the single biggest green screen limbo soundstage in Indonesia. The studio complex is strategically located directly on a pristine beach, offering an inspirational backdrop of gorgeous daily ocean sunsets. This unique setting is complemented by luxury amenities designed to cater to top-tier international productions, including a private helipad for easy access, on-site restaurants, and comprehensive support services. Furthermore, Viking Sunset Studios provides state-of-the-art technology, including sought-after ARRI cameras and Leica lenses, ensuring international film professionals have access to the exact tools they need. The studio specializes in developing and producing commercially viable, daring, and provocative feature films for the global market.

