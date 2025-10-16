Danish Ambassador and wife, Pamela, visiting Viking Sunset Studios, Bali Indonesia Aerial View of the Viking Sunset Studios Resort Largest Green Screen Soundstage in Indonesia

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danish Ambassador's Visit to Viking Sunset Studios Spotlights Bali's New Ambitious Beachfront Movie Resort

BALI, INDONESIA – October 15, 2025 – Viking Sunset Studios, a revolutionary force in international film production, welcomed the Ambassador of Denmark to Indonesia, H.E. Sten Frimodt Nielsen, and his wife, Pamela, for an exclusive tour of its one-of-a-kind movie-making resort, a breathtaking facility located directly on the beach in Bali.

Ambassador Nielsen expressed admiration for the sheer scale and pioneering vision of the studio, which integrates a world-class production house with a luxury resort setting, boasting the largest green-screen soundstage in Indonesia right on the sand. The visit underscores a powerful synergy between Denmark's celebrated cinematic legacy and the world-class production power emerging from the island.

"Denmark has a long and proud history of storytelling through film, recognized on the global stage," said Ambassador Nielsen. "To see that same spirit of innovation and dedication to quality being championed here in Bali—in such a stunning beach resort environment—is truly inspiring. It's a remarkable bridge between our two cultures, built on a shared passion for cinema."

Bo H. Holmgreen, the Danish owner and CEO of Viking Sunset Studios, shared his vision for the facility. "We have a strong conviction: combining Western and local talent and filmmaking expertise with state-of-the-art film equipment from brands like ARRI and Leica, within our cost-effective infrastructure in Bali, creates an unbeatable formula," said Holmgreen. "Being from Denmark, a country renowned for its exceptional cinema, our management approach ensures a seamless bridge between European production discipline and the creative energy of South-East Asia. Tapping into Indonesia’s massive talent pool—the fourth largest population in the world with an average age of 26—is a key part of our strategy, allowing us to achieve uniquely high film standards."

Holmgreen elaborated on the studio's philosophy, stating, "Adding global creativity and efficiency to our process is a deliberate decision to perfectly balance art and production in what is truly the world's first international movie resort on a beach. Having already shot six feature films, Viking Sunset Studios is not only an international production services company but the largest such facility in the region. We are ready to make exceptional content on the most beautiful island in the world."

The studio’s capability to transform Bali into any setting was recently proven with the London production of 'The Ghost and The Gun,' a Malaysian war epic set in 1948. "It was thrilling to shoot the largest film ever made in Bali right here," Holmgreen added. "We essentially transported 1948 Malaysia to our doorstep, flying in the Malaysian actors and building 14 sprawling sets near the studio to maximize efficiency. Our recreation of a Malaysian village even earned compliments on its authenticity from the cast and crew. It was a testament to our team's ability to execute a massive, international production with precision."

"Our unique beachfront studio, with its ocean sunsets, helipad, and luxury accommodations, is more than just a soundstage—it's a comprehensive resort experience, purpose-built to inspire all filmmakers who come here to create their best work," Holmgreen concluded. "We are very excited about the future and the incredible films that will come from it.”

This excitement is palpable as Mr. Holmgreen prepares to attend the American Film Market (AFM) in Los Angeles, where Viking Sunset Studios will be presenting four new feature films that have just completed post-production at the Bali studio.

About Viking Sunset Studios:

Viking Sunset Studios is a premier, full-service movie-making resort located on the coast of Bali, Indonesia. Merging the nation's largest green-screen soundstage with top-tier equipment and luxury resort amenities, the studio offers a unique and cost-effective solution for international filmmakers seeking to blend world-class production standards with the inspirational backdrop of Bali.

Media Contact: turid.kaehny@vikingsunsetstudios.com

Viking Sunset Studios, Bali Indonesia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.