EPI-USE achieves Amazon Web Services Generative AI competency for Enterprise ERP

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPI-USE, a Group Elephant business and global leader in deploying and managing SAP systems on AWS, today announced achievement of the AWS Generative AI Competency, recognizing EPI-USE's deep technical expertise and proven success helping enterprise clients design, build and scale, well-governed AI-powered technology on AWS.As one of the few SAP-specialized partners to have reached this level of certification, EPI-USE is strongly positioned to help enterprises move beyond experimentation, applying Agentic AI and Generative AI to real-world challenges such as ERP exception handling, operational efficiency, and decision automation.'Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency validates our commitment to helping enterprises modernize intelligently', said Carel Bekker, Head of EPI-USE Services for AWS. 'Through AWS and our decades of SAP experience, we're enabling clients to deploy AI that doesn't just generate content but acts autonomously to improve business outcomes', he added.Agentic AI represents the next evolution of enterprise automation; AI agents capable of acting independently to achieve business goals. EPI-USE applies this innovation directly to ERP exception management, one of the most time-consuming pain points in large organizations.ERP exception handling, from invoice discrepancies to procurement delays, is one of the biggest drains on enterprise productivity, consuming valuable time across finance and operations teams. By combining Agentic AI with AWS technologies such as Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker, EPI-USE enables these exceptions to be identified, routed and resolved autonomously. This can dramatically reduce manual effort, increasing accuracy and shortening transaction cycles for more efficiency, fewer errors and greater operational agility across critical business processes.Through its Brazilian AWS subsidiary Valcann, EPI-USE developed NextGen.AI, technology that accelerates AI adoption on AWS through ready-made frameworks that can deliver measurable business results in less than 90 days. This AWS-based innovation complements the Group's broader focus on applying Agentic and Generative AI in the enterprise space.The AWS Generative AI Competency complements EPI-USE's existing AWS Premier Tier and SAP Gold Partner statuses, reinforcing its role as a trusted collaborator for enterprises modernizing legacy systems and adopting intelligent automation.EPI-USE's AWS-based AI-driven approach empowers organizations to:- Accelerate decision-making and reduce manual intervention through autonomous AI systems;- Enhance data integrity and compliance across ERP, CRM, and supply chain systems; and- Innovate securely and responsibly using AWS's scalable, compliant AI infrastructure.About EPI-USE and Group ElephantGroup Elephant employs over 4,200 people across 42 countries, servicing over 2,000 organizations worldwide. Group brand EPI-USE is a recognized leader in designing, building, and implementing cloud-based, hybrid and on-premises SAP systems for large, complex enterprises and public sector agencies. EPI-USE applies advanced AI technologies including Generative and Agentic AI, to help clients automate processes, accelerate decisions, and realize value from their enterprise systems.

