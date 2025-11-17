Tribute Statement from AFUWI, Honoring the Late Hon. Alsion Wilson, CD, Consul General of Jamaica to New York

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (AFUWI) joins Jamaicans at home and across the diaspora in mourning the passing of the Hon. Alsion Wilson, CD, Consul General of Jamaica to New York , whose exceptional leadership, warmth, and tireless advocacy strengthened the ties between Jamaica and its global community.Throughout her tenure, Consul General Wilson distinguished herself as a dynamic and compassionate leader, deeply committed to empowering Jamaicans everywhere. Her efforts to promote investment in education, entrepreneurship, and community development reflected a lifelong dedication to national progress and diaspora unity.In his tribute, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice Chancellor of The University of the West Indies , reflected on her enduring legacy:“The University of the West Indies salutes Consul General Alsion Wilson for her exemplary service and steadfast commitment to Jamaica’s development. She recognized that higher education lies at the heart of national transformation, and she worked with vigor to ensure that the diaspora remained a strong partner in this mission. Her passing is a profound loss to the UWI community and to all who shared her vision for a better Caribbean.”Dr. Cyrus McCalla, Chairman of AFUWI, also expressed deep admiration for the late Consul General’s leadership and collaborative spirit:“Consul General Wilson will be remembered as a bridge-builder—someone who brought people, organizations, and ideas together for the greater good. Her support for non-profits, educational initiatives, and her unwavering commitment to AFUWI over many years underscores her belief that progress depends on partnership”.AFUWI extends heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues, and friends of Consul General Wilson. Her life of service has left an enduring imprint on the hearts of many, and her spirit will continue to inspire all who believe in the transformative power of education and the strength of community.May her soul rest in eternal peace, and her example continue to illuminate our collective path forward.About AFUWIThe American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that mobilizes resources to expand access to higher education for talented students across the 17 English-speaking Caribbean countries served by The University of the West Indies (UWI).AFUWI believes education is the most powerful way to improve social mobility and support regional growth. By removing financial barriers, the Foundation helps outstanding students overcome poverty, develop critical skills, and contribute to the Caribbean’s long-term progress and resilience.Through strategic partnerships, scholarships, and advocacy, AFUWI invests in human capital, supporting the next generation of leaders, innovators, and change-makers. Over the past decade, AFUWI has provided approximately 700 scholarships and bursaries to deserving UWI students.Learn more at www.afuwi.org Contact: American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI)Email: :amgrant@afuwi.orgPhone: (212) 759-9345Website: www.afuwi.org

