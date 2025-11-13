MBBA to Honor Kermitt Brooks, Esq., Chief Legal Officer of Guardian at 42nd Anniversary Awards Gala

MBBA Logo Kermitt Brooks, Esq.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA) will honor Kermitt Brooks, Esq., Chief Legal Officer of Guardian , with its Corporate Counsel of the Year Award at the association’s 42nd Anniversary Awards Gala, taking place Friday, May 15, 2026, at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers. The evening will begin with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the awards program at 7:30 p.m.This year’s Gala theme — “Amplifying Our Legacy: Strengthening Our Network, Leadership, and Advocacy to Advance Justice” — reflects the enduring values that define both MBBA and the leaders it celebrates. Through his decades of service, Kermitt Brooks has exemplified those values, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to mentorship, equity, and purpose-driven leadership in law and in life.“At a time when so much feels uncertain, we remain sure of who we are and the values we uphold,” said Nicole Lester Arrindell, Esq., President of the Metropolitan Black Bar Association. “Kermitt’s acceptance of this honor underscores the enduring power of leadership grounded in service — and reminds us all that advancing justice is not simply a professional pursuit, but a calling.”The MBBA Gala is one of the most anticipated events in New York’s legal community, drawing distinguished leaders from the bench, bar, and business sectors for an evening of celebration, inspiration, and connection.As we honor Kermitt Brooks, the 2026 MBBA Gala will recognize an extraordinary slate of honorees whose leadership and vision continue to shape the legal landscape:🏅Deborah Enix-Ross, Esq., Senior Advisor, Global Engagement, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, and Past President, American Bar Association – Private Practitioner of the Year Award🏅Robert Grey, Esq., President, Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD), and Past President, American Bar Association, and The Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) – Trailblazers of the Year Award🏅Janai Nelson, Esq., President & Director-Counsel, NAACP Legal Defense Fund – Public Servant of the Year Award🏅Hon. Dianne T. Renwick, Presiding Justice, Appellate Division, First Department – Jurist of the Year AwardABOUT THE METROPOLITAN BLACK BAR ASSOCIATIONThe Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA) is a unified association of legal professionals committed to advancing equality, excellence, and justice. While focused on empowering Black lawyers, law students, and legal professionals, MBBA welcomes all who support its mission. Through advocacy, professional development, and community engagement, MBBA builds a more just and inclusive legal profession.As an affiliate of the National Bar Association , MBBA continues a proud legacy of leadership and service in the law.FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:Info@mbbanyc.org(212) 804-5758

