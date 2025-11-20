Magellan Data Launches Self-Service Platform for Corporate Relationship Intelligence

Credits-based platform delivers instant insights into parent companies, PE ownership, corporate families, and portfolio relationships

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magellan Data, a leader in CRM data intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of its new self-service sales enrichment platform. The platform marks a strategic evolution from comprehensive data management services to an accessible, instant-access tool that enables sales professionals, account managers, and go-to-market teams to uncover hidden corporate relationships and expansion opportunities in seconds. No enterprise-level contracts or integrations are required.

Built on Magellan Data's proprietary domain analysis and AI-powered technology, the new platform allows users to upload a company list and generate four distinct enrichment reports: parent companies, private equity ownership, corporate families, and PE portfolios. The platform processes lists of thousands of companies in seconds, delivering relationship intelligence that traditionally required enterprise contracts and lengthy implementations.

"For years, we saw sales teams excited about mapping corporate relationships, wanting to connect the dots between subsidiaries and parents or understand which companies share PE ownership, but were often frustrated by the challenge of getting accurate, complete data," said Sean Christy, Co-founder and CEO of Magellan Data. "Our platform removes those challenges and puts relationship intelligence directly in the hands of the people who need it."

The Magellan Data app specializes in mapping corporate relationships. This intelligence enables more strategic sales approaches. Understanding that a prospect shares a parent company with an existing client, or that several targets are owned by the same PE firm, transforms cold outreach into warm introductions and helps teams prioritize high-probability expansion opportunities.

"Sales teams need the right data to make strategic decisions," said Ariel Lavi, Co-founder and CTO. "The Magellan Data platform reveals the corporate architecture that others miss. When you know which companies are connected through ownership structures, you can approach your pipeline more strategically.”

The platform operates on a flexible credits-based model that allows users to pay only for the data they receive. New users receive 10,000 free credits—enough to enrich and expand hundreds of target companies across all four report types—with no credit card required. Credits never expire and roll over indefinitely, allowing teams to purchase in bulk and use them as they grow.

Early customers have already seen significant impact. Jonathan Sherry, Founder of Alium and Co-founder of CB Insights, noted: "We used Magellan Data to clean up our CRM. We were able to update outdated and missing parent-child relationships and also discovered several new subsidiaries owned by current clients, which opened up new opportunities for our sales team."

The new platform represents a strategic pivot for Magellan Data, shifting focus from what's broken in CRM data, such as duplicates and outdated records, to uncovering what's hidden: the corporate relationships that can accelerate revenue. By removing the traditional barriers of CRM integrations and enterprise implementations, the company is democratizing access to relationship intelligence previously available only to organizations with significant technical and financial resources.

The platform is available immediately at magellandata.io, where users can start for free with no credit card required.

About Magellan Data

Magellan Data transforms how organizations understand and leverage corporate relationships through innovative domain analysis and AI-powered technology. Founded in 2022 by Sean Christy and Ariel Lavi, the company helps sales and go-to-market teams uncover hidden opportunities by mapping the complex web of parent-subsidiary relationships, private equity ownership, and corporate families.

For more information, visit magellandata.io.

