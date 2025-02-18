Sorrek Rebrands as Magellan Data, Charting New Territory in CRM Data Management

Company's proprietary technology transforms CRM data management, enabling organizations to maintain data accuracy and map corporate relationships at scale

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sorrek, a leading provider of intelligent CRM data solutions, today announced its rebrand to Magellan Data, a name that underscores the company's mission to help organizations navigate and map the increasingly complex world of customer relationship data.

"Just as Magellan's expedition reshaped global navigation, we're transforming how businesses uncover insights and unlock the full potential of their customer data," said Sean Christy, Co-founder and CEO of Magellan Data. "This new identity better represents our role in helping organizations chart a course through their data challenges and discover new opportunities."

The rebrand coincides with significant advances in the company’s core technology, which drives innovative solutions for identifying and resolving CRM data quality issues through its proprietary domain analysis and AI-powered technology. Magellan Data's approach goes beyond traditional data cleaning, offering comprehensive solutions for duplicate resolution, company relationship mapping, and automated data maintenance.

"Today's businesses operate in an environment where CRMs have evolved from simple contact databases to central data hubs that drive decision-making across entire organizations," said Ariel Lavi, Co-founder and CTO. "With this evolution comes increased complexity in maintaining data accuracy and relationships. Our technology empowers organizations to take control of their data with confidence."

Magellan Data's solutions have already demonstrated significant impact, with customer RocketReach reporting that the company resolved complex data quality issues "that would have easily taken many months to update and correct." The company's unique approach can address over five times the number of problem records compared to standard duplicate discovery methods.

The rebrand reflects Magellan Data's continued commitment to innovation in the $90 billion CRM ecosystem, where data quality directly impacts revenue potential and operational efficiency. Recent studies indicate that organizations lose up to 27% of revenue due to incomplete or inaccurate data, reinforcing the critical need for sophisticated data management solutions.

For existing customers, the transition will be seamless, with no disruption in service during this time. The company's core offerings, including its web application and data API products, will continue to evolve under the new Magellan Data brand.

About Magellan Data

Magellan Data (formerly Sorrek) transforms how organizations manage and leverage their CRM data through innovative domain analysis and AI-powered technology. Founded in 2022 by Sean Christy and Ariel Lavi, the company helps businesses navigate the complexities of customer data management, enabling more accurate decision-making and enhanced operational efficiency.

For more information, visit magellandata.io.

Contact:

Sean Christy

Co-founder & CEO

press@magellandata.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.