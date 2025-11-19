D-Link Launches D-Link Guardian Series Multi-Gig Business Routers & Wi-Fi Access Points

D-Link Guardian Series | Plug it in, connect your devices, and help keep your business more protected. Perfect for: Restaurants & Cafés • Clinics & Practices • Retail & Boutiques • Business & Office • Education & Training • Hospitality • Franchises

Enterprise-Grade Security and Control. Without the Complexity. Helps cafés, shops, education and offices connect and grow - no IT department or subscriptions

The D-Link Guardian Series (DBR-Series) is built for small and medium-sized businesses that need strong, more reliable business-ready networking without requiring an IT department or subscriptions.” — Raman Bridwell, Vice President, Product and Services

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- D-Link Systems, Inc. - D-Link United States and D-Link Canada today announced the D-Link Guardian Series (DBR-Series), a line of Multi-Gig Business Routers and Smart Access Points designed to help small and medium-sized businesses get enterprise-level networking without the added cost or complexity. D-Link Guardian business routers and smart access points provide more secure, high-speed connectivity with centralized Wi-Fi access point management.The D-Link Guardian Series (DBR-Series) currently includes:• D-Link Guardian 600 PoE Multi-Gig Business Router (DBR-600-P)• D-Link Guardian 700 Pro Multi-Gig Business Router with SFP (DBR-700)• D-Link Guardian X3000 Wi-Fi 6 Smart Access Point (DBR-X3000-AP)D-LINK GUARDIAN SERIES (DBR-SERIES)Plug it in, connect your devices, and help keep your business more protected.• Designed for small and medium-sized businesses, the D-Link Guardian Multi-Gig Business Routers and Access Points provide cafés, clinics, retailers, classrooms, offices, and growing companies with enterprise-level networking capability without the added cost.• They deliver high-speed connectivity with 2.5GbE* ports that help remove 1GbE* bottlenecks for faster uploads, clearer video calls, and smoother streaming.• PoE+ options power cameras, phones, POS systems, and Wi-Fi access points through a single cable, while built-in VPN and centralized Wi-Fi access point management support D-Link Guardian X3000 (DBR-X3000-AP) access points (sold separately) from a single dashboard.• Multi-WAN failover with optional USB 5G/4G LTE* backup helps maintain connectivity if the primary internet goes down, and advanced security protections - including WPA3, SPI firewall, IDS/IPS, and URL filtering - help better safeguard daily operations and sensitive data.Whether you’re running a café, clinic, retail chain, or growing company, the D-Link Guardian Series (DBR-Series) helps you connect, enhance, and scale your business network - no IT department or subscriptions required.The D-Link Guardian Series (DBR-Series) is ideal for cafés and restaurants, clinics and practices, business and professional offices, retail shops, classrooms, gyms and fitness studios, boutique hotels, and franchise locations.D-LINK GUARDIAN 600 PoE MULTI-GIG BUSINESS ROUTER (DBR-600-P)The D-Link Guardian 600 PoE Business Router (DBR-600-P) is designed for offices, classrooms, clinics, retail shops, and multi-site businesses that need Multi-Gig speed and PoE power in a compact router.• Eight 2.5GbE PoE+ ports:* up to 30 W* each (123 W* total) to power access points, cameras, phones, and POS systems over existing cables.• 2.5GbE* Multi-Gig connectivity to help remove 1GbE bottlenecks and improve uploads, video calls, and streaming.• Built-in VPN with support for up to 50 tunnels (including IPsec, WireGuard, and OpenVPN) to help enable more secure remote work and branch connectivity.• Centralized Wi-Fi management for up to 10 D-Link Guardian X3000 Wi-Fi 6 Access Points (DBR-X3000-AP) from a single on-site dashboard.• Multi-WAN failover with optional USB 5G/4G LTE* backup to help keep the network online if the primary internet link goes down.• Advanced security features, including WPA3, SPI firewall, IDS/IPS, URL filtering, and VLAN segmentation to help separate staff, guest, and IoT traffic.D-LINK GUARDIAN 700 PRO MULTI-GIG BUSINESS ROUTER WITH SFP (DBR-700)The D-Link Guardian 700 Pro Multi-Gig Business Router with SFP (DBR-700) is designed for sites that need greater scalability, flexible uplinks, and higher VPN capacity.• Seven 2.5GbE* Multi-Gig LAN ports with a LAN/WAN port for high-speed wired connectivity and uplinks.• A 2.5GbE/1GbE* SFP LAN/WAN for fiber or longer runs between closets, floors, or buildings.• Multi-WAN failover for up to three internet connections to help keep the network online if the primary internet link goes down.• Support up to 100 VPN tunnels to better serve remote workers and branch sites that rely on more secure connectivity.• Centralized AP management for up to 15 D-Link Guardian X3000 Access Points (DBR-X3000-AP), giving larger or multi-floor locations more headroom for Wi-Fi expansion.D-LINK GUARDIAN X3000 Wi-Fi 6 SMART ACCESS POINT (DBR-X3000-AP)The D-Link Guardian X3000 Wi-Fi 6 Smart Access Point (DBR-X3000-AP) is designed to pair with D-Link Guardian DBR-Series routers (sold separately) - or run in standalone mode - to extend faster, more dependable Wi-Fi across business environments.• Dual-band AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming, video conferencing, and everyday cloud applications.• PoE-in uplink for one-cable power and data, allowing flexible ceiling or wall mounting.• Mesh and seamless roaming enable coverage to be extended while keeping Wi-Fi names and passwords consistent as users move between access points.• Up to 7 SSIDs with VLAN tagging to separate staff, POS, IoT, and guest traffic.• Guest Wi-Fi with a captive portal, allowing businesses to create a single branded guest login page and keep guest access off private SSIDs.• Central management by D-Link Guardian DBR-Series routers for configuration, monitoring, mesh and firmware updates from a single interface.AVAILABILITYThe D-Link Guardian Series (DBR-Series) is available in the USA and Canada through D-Link authorized distributors, value-added resellers, and dlink.comAdditional D-Link Guardian with more consumer router options are planned and will be announced near the upcoming CES 2026 events.For pricing, availability, and partner program details, customers and channel partners can contact their D-Link sales representative. Customers can also find more information at:Contact us directly to speak with a D-Link solution expert at solutions@us.dlink.com | 888-354-6574ABOUT D-LINKFounded in 1987 in Taiwan, D-Link is a global leader with operations in 90+ locations across 43 countries, providing networking solutions for individuals, homes, businesses, and industries. Learn more at http://www.dlink.com One Connection. Infinite Possibilities. From small teams to global operations, D-Link delivers end-to-end solutions tailored to evolving business needs, offering adaptable, high-performance, and scalable solutions.DISCLAIMERS“D-Link Guardian” and “D-Link Guardian Series (DBR-Series)” are used in US and Canada only as descriptive names for this product family to highlight built-in security and management features such as WPA3 encryption, SPI firewall, VPN support, Multi-WAN failover, and Wi-Fi access point management.*Performance and environment: actual range, distance, coverage, speed, and power capacity may vary, be lower for a given network, and depend on device, cable limitations, ISP service plan, temperature, and other environmental conditions. 5G/4G modem sold separately.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.