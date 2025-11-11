D-Link North America Launches DXS-3130 Series 10GbE Multi-Gig Stackable Layer-3 Managed Switches

DXS-3130 SERIES 10GbE Multi-Gig Stackable Layer-3 Managed Switches Designed for today’s high-density networks, ready for what comes next.

All Ports. All Power. All Performance. Built for High-Density Access and Aggregation

High-density MDUs need switching that scales. DXS-3130 delivers 10GbE Multi-Gig, PoE++ to 1,440 W budget, and 25GbE uplinks, scaling AP clusters, advanced surveillance, and critical building systems.” — Raman Bridwell, Vice President of Product and Services

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- D-Link North America today announced the new DXS-3130 Series, a Layer-3 stackable managed switching platform for high-density access and aggregation. The series combines 24 10GbE* Multi-Gig access ports with 4 × 25GbE* SFP28 port uplinks to support Wi-Fi Access Point Clusters, advanced surveillance cameras, access control, kiosks, and building IoT, with headroom for growth. PoE++ and non-PoE models are available.“High-Density Multi-Dwelling Units need switching that scales,” said Raman Bridwell, Vice President, Product and Services, D-Link North America. “DXS-3130 delivers 10GbE Multi-Gig* on every port, 25GbE* SFP28 port uplinks, PoE++ budgets up to 1,440 W*, and stackable expansion to nine units managed as one, so property teams can support Wi-Fi Access Point Clusters, advanced surveillance cameras, and critical building systems with confidence.”KEY ADVANTAGES• 10GbE* Multi-Gig PoE++ on every port: all 24 ports support 1GbE, 2.5GbE, 5GbE, 10GbE*, providing flexibility for mixed environments and full 10GbE* performance when needed• High PoE budget, scalable: PoE++ up to 60 W*; 790 W* standard budget, expandable to 1,440 W* with an optional redundant power supply (sold separately)• 25GbE* uplinks built in: provide the bandwidth to help prevent uplink bottlenecks in high-density deployments, connect stacks without congestion, and link smoothly into aggregation or core networks• Stackable growth: up to nine units; up to 200 Gbps* stack bandwidth; managed as one• Enterprise-enhanced features: 6 kV surge protection*; Perpetual and Fast PoE; hot-swappable PSU options• Versatile management options: web-based UI, CLI, SNMP/sFlow, dual image/config, DHCP auto-config; optional Nuclias Connect Hyper (license included, no subscription fee) for multi-site visibility with no recurring license costs, or Nuclias Controller (DNH-1000, sold separately) for on-premises control• NDAA/TAA: follows NDAA/TAA for public sector and enterprise projects• Trusted business-class reliability: backed by D-Link’s Lifetime Warranty (North America) and over 39 years of networking experienceWHAT CHALLENGES DOES IT SOLVE?• Edge bottlenecks: Wi-Fi Access Point Clusters and UHD cameras can overwhelm 1GbE; 10GbE* Multi-Gig on every port with 1GbE, 2.5GbE, 5GbE, 10GbE* flexibility helps remove the choke point• Power limits of PoE+: modern devices often need more than 30 W*; PoE++ up to 60 W* per port with a 790 W* standard budget, up to 1,440 W* with an optional PSU, provides headroom• Uplink congestion: dense 10GbE* access can oversubscribe standard uplinks; four built-in 25GbE* SFP28 port uplinks provide higher-capacity connections for stacking and aggregation without costly add-on modules• Costly expansion: stack up to nine units with 200 Gbps* stack bandwidth and manage as one• Downtime risks: Perpetual and Fast PoE plus 6 kV surge protection* help keep services online during maintenance or brief power events• License overhead: Nuclias Connect Hyper (optional, free) centralizes management with no recurring license costs• Advanced Layer-3 routing highlights: OSPFv2 and OSPFv3, RIP for IPv4 and IPv6, VRRP for gateway resilience, ECMP and Policy-Based Routing for traffic steering, multicast support with PIM, IGMP, and MLD for video and IPTV distribution.KEY APPLICATIONS AND USE CASES• Universities & Dorms: dense deployments of advanced Wi-Fi access points, IPTV to rooms, campus surveillance• Municipalities & Public Safety: surveillance, smart lighting, public Wi-Fi• Healthcare Facilities: IoT medical devices, telehealth, secure VLAN segmentation• Hospitality & MDUs: guest Wi-Fi, IPTV, access systems across hotels, apartments, condos• Industrial & Manufacturing: cameras, automation, sensors with surge protection• Government & Correctional Facilities: built to help handle surveillance, support access control and communications, and include features that help improve resiliency and uptime• ISPs & Managed Services: ideal for large-scale rollouts, managed services, and expanding customer networks with compliance-ready, high-performance switchingAVAILABILITYThe DXS-3130 Series is available through D-Link’s authorized partners and resellers across North America. Product page: https://www.dlink.com/us/en/products/dxs-3130-28p-24-port-10g-layer-3-stackable-managed-poe-switch Contact a D-Link Solutions Expert at solutions@us.dlink.com or 888-354-6574.ABOUT D-LINKBusiness Solutions Provider for 39+ YearsD-Link is a global leader with operations in 90+ locations across 43 countries, providing networking solutions for individuals, homes, businesses, and industries. Its comprehensive portfolio ranges from industry-leading routers and switches to AI-driven cloud management and M2M/IoT services, all designed for flexible, more secure, and scalable connectivity. Follows NDAA/TAA for public sector and enterprise projects. Learn more at http://www.dlink.com One Connection. Infinite Possibilities. From small teams to global operations, D-Link delivers end-to-end solutions tailored to evolving business needs, adaptable, high-performance, and built to scale.MEDIA RELATIONSD-Link Systems, Inc.pr@us.dlink.comDISCLAIMERS• Performance and environment: actual range, distance, coverage, speed, and power capacity will vary, may be lower for a given network, and depend on device or cable limitations, temperature, and other environmental conditions• 6 kV surge protection: applies to copper Ethernet ports and was tested under optimal lab conditions but not guaranteed protection against lightning or abnormal electrical events. Proper installation and grounding are required. Coverage and levels vary by model; see datasheet

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.