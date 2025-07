Franz Inc. Named a 2025 Artificial Intelligence 100 Company by KMWorld

Franz Inc - AI 100 AllegroGraph - Franz Inc.

Franz’s Neuro-Symbolic AI Platform, AllegroGraph, Recognized for Delivering Next Generation AI Solutions for the Enterprise

LAFAYETTE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franz Inc. , an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database technology for Neuro-Symbolic AI Solutions , today announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the 2025 KMWorld AI 100 : Companies Empowering Intelligent Knowledge Management.“AI technologies are increasingly influencing the practice of knowledge management,” said Marydee Ojala, Editor-In-Chief, KMWorld. “Being able to use generative AI, in particular, to solve problems revolving around information access and knowledge sharing have the potential to increase productivity, lower costs, and provide better service. This year’s list of 100 AI companies reflects the growing power of AI.”"We are honored to receive this industry recognition,” said Dr. Jans Aasman, CEO, Franz Inc. “It is a testament to the critical role that Knowledge Graphs play in creating the next generation of AI-driven applications. Neuro-Symbolic AI represents the next evolution of Artificial Intelligence, where the integration of symbolic reasoning with machine learning delivers unparalleled accuracy, interpretability, and versatility. This approach advances AI technology and ensures that complex decision-making processes are transparent and reliable, setting new benchmarks for the industry.”Franz Inc. was also recently listed as a Neuro-Symbolic AI vendor in Gartner’s 2025 Hype Cycle for AI in recognition of AllegroGraph’s Neuro-Symbolic AI capabilities. According to Gartner, “Neurosymbolic AI addresses limitations in current AI systems, such as incorrect outputs, lack of generalization to a variety of tasks and an inability to explain the steps that led to an output. The neurosymbolic approach leads to more powerful, versatile and interpretable AI solutions and allows AI systems to reason through more complex tasks. Generative AI systems are starting to leverage neurosymbolic methods to overcome their reasoning shortcomings.” Source: Gartner, Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, July 2025.“AI requires structured knowledge,” said Charles Betz, VP Principal Analyst at Forrester. “GenAI and large language models (LLMs) require structured and contextualized data. Graphs provide a foundational knowledge model that enhances AI-driven automation, reasoning, and prediction. If unstructured data and the LLMs and vector databases that make sense of it are like flesh, graphs are the skeleton, the bones that give it structure. You need both.” Source: Forrester, The Graphic Future of IT Management, March 2025.About AllegroGraphAllegroGraph is the first Neuro-Symbolic AI Platform that fuses machine learning (statistical AI) with symbolic AI, enabling it to solve complex problems with fewer data and provide explainable outcomes. This unique combination expands its use across a wide range of tasks and enhances human interpretability of AI decisions. AllegroGraph has led the AI Knowledge Graph market through technologic breakthroughs including a robust Natural Language Query interface that translates user questions into SPARQL queries, powered by a vector database that supports continual learning—offering built-in GraphRAG capabilities for Agentic AI. The platform also enables collaborative improvement of query examples through metadata tracking (author, editor, timestamps) and a structured tabular view for efficient management.AllegroGraph’s VectorStore connects enterprise documents with Knowledge Graphs—unlocking access to previously hidden “dark data” and enabling deep insights with advanced security. The platform offers unparalleled security through a unique ‘triple-attributes’ mechanism that provides highly granular access control by embedding security at the data-element level.AllegroGraph also delivers symbolic rule generation for transparent, rule-based AI decisions, along with a hosted, free Knowledge Graph-as-a-Service platform ( https://allegrograph.cloud ). Enhanced scalability through improved FedShard™ performance, and the integration of Gruff v9—now featuring ChatStream for natural language querying and RDF-Star visualization—make AllegroGraph a powerful, secure, and user-friendly platform for enterprise-grade AI.About Franz, Inc.Franz Inc. stands at the forefront of AI innovation, offering Neuro-Symbolic AI solutions that transform complex data into actionable and comprehensible insights. The company’s flagship platform, AllegroGraph, merges the analytical strength of deep learning with the precision of logical reasoning, establishing itself as a critical resource for Enterprises aiming to capitalize on the latest advancements in AI technology. Catering to an array of needs from intricate data integration and cutting-edge analytics to the creation of dynamic Knowledge Graphs, Franz Inc. delivers potent, scalable, and accessible solutions designed to navigate the complexities of today’s data-driven environments. For more information, visit https://franz.com and https://allegrograph.com

AllegroGraph in Action: Layered AI and Knowledge Graphs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.