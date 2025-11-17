Advanced Door Automation to Exhibit at NFMT Charlotte 2026

Showcasing Automatic Door Solutions for Facilities Management

NFMT is a great opportunity to engage with facility managers and showcase commercial door solutions that help enhance safety, efficiency, operational excellence.” — Krista Rivers, Marketing Manager at Door Services Corporation

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time in its 25-year history, the National Facilities Management & Technology (NFMT) Expo is moving from Baltimore to Charlotte, NC and Advanced Door Automation (ADA), a branch of Door Services Corporation, is proud to exhibit at this milestone event in March 2026.Why doors matter in facilities management:- First impressions count. Your entrances are the first thing customers, employees, and visitors see.- Safety and reliability are critical. Keep entryways operating efficiently 24/7 with certified technicians.- Fire door compliance saves lives. Non-compliance can have serious consequences—our experts can help.- Touchless access is essential. Nearly 80% of illness-causing germs spread by hands. Door automation helps reduce risk.As a branch of Door Services Corporation and a Horton Automatics Company, Advanced Door Automation provides comprehensive service and installation for automatic sliding doors , ICU/healthcare doors, revolving doors, swing doors, Won-Door fire and security solutions, drive-thru windows, fire door inspections, and preventative maintenance programs.Meet our team at NFMT Charlotte!Our experts will be available to answer questions and share how we deliver peace of mind through safe, compliant, and innovative door solutions.“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to exhibit at NFMT Charlotte this coming March,” says Krista Rivers, Marketing Manager at Door Services Corporation. “We haven’t yet had a tradeshow presence in this region and are excited to see what new connections we make! NFMT, no matter where it is, is a great opportunity to engage with facility managers and showcase commercial door solutions that help enhance safety, efficiency, operational excellence.”Event Details- Location: Charlotte Convention Center- Dates: March 10 – 12, 2026- Visit us at Booth 808Stop by ADA’s booth, 808, to ask about:- Horton Automatics Sliding and Swing doors- Preventative Maintenance Service Agreements- Custom ICU and healthcare doors- Revolving doors and specialty solutions- Won-Door Fire & Security Accordion Doors- Fire door inspections and compliance services- All Major Brands of Door Operators- Drive-thru windowsNFMT East 2026 brings leaders from across the country together for three days packed with innovative solutions, hands-on demos, and practical knowledge. Don’t miss your chance to see what’s new in access, automation, and building safety.Don’t miss your chance to connect with the ADA team and explore innovative door solutions. To schedule a meeting during NFMT Charlotte, email info@doorservicescorporation.com with your preferred date and time.Media Contact: Krista Rivers, Marketing Manager / info@doorservicescorporation.com_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ABOUT DOOR SERVICES CORPORATIONYour expert partner for pedestrian door service and installation, our company was built on quality products and long-term customer partnerships. We are a member of the American Association of Automatic Door Manufacturers. Our AAADM certified technicians have over 50 years of product knowledge. We service and repair all doors and windows models of all automatic door manufacturers.24/7 emergency service is available to meet your after hour needs in designated coverage areas:Advanced Door Service - Eastern Pennsylvania, Baltimore, DC, Virginia and Northern GeorgiaAdvanced Door Automation - North Carolina and east to the coastal regionsKeystone Automatic Door Enterprises - Northern PennsylvaniaAllegheny Door Enterprises - Western Pennsylvania and West VirginiaAutomatic Door Enterprises - Eastern PennsylvaniaEastern Door Service - New JerseyDel-Mar Door Service - DelawareDoor Controls – LouisianaDoor Control, Inc – Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Northeast New YorkDoor Concepts, Inc – Rhode Island and Eastern MassachusettsTexas Access Controls - Dallas, Houston, Austin and Corpus Christi, Texas areasPasco Doors – Southern CaliforniaHorton Automatics of Ontario - Ottawa Valley and Southern Ontario, Canada

