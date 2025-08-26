A Modern Upgrade at Wareham’s Riverside Seafood Spot: Custom Automatic Door System Enhances Service & Efficiency

Warren’s Harborview upgraded its kitchen-to-dining room access Before After

The restaurant upgraded its kitchen-to-dining room access with a custom automatic sliding door by Door Concepts, Inc., a branch of Door Services Corporation.

This automation is a life changer. It’s made our service smoother and more efficient, especially during busy times. Our guests are noticing the difference.” — Restaurant Staff Member

WAREHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warren’s Harborview , a popular seafood restaurant in Wareham’s historic district has taken a modern step forward while preserving its timeless charm. The restaurant recently upgraded its kitchen-to-dining room access with a custom automatic sliding door system , designed and installed by Door Concepts, Inc. , a branch of Door Services Corporation, in partnership with Horton Automatics.Previously relying on a traditional swing door, the restaurant faced challenges during peak hours, as staff navigated tight spaces while carrying trays of fresh seafood. The new automatic sliding door system has dramatically improved workflow, allowing servers to move effortlessly between the kitchen and dining room—enhancing both speed and safety.“This automation is a life changer,” said a restaurant staff member. “It’s made our service smoother and more efficient, especially during busy times. Our guests are noticing the difference.”Restaurant owner, Mr. Warren also shared his enthusiasm for the upgrade:“I’m very happy with the doors, this project solved all our issues! Our employees are already getting so used to them, they now wish the other doors in the building were automated.”The custom-fitted solution was designed to complement the restaurant’s historic architecture while delivering modern functionality. The Horton Automatics door system meets the unique spatial and aesthetic needs of the building, ensuring a seamless integration.Before-and-after photos of the renovation highlight the transformation, showcasing how design and technology can elevate the dining experience without compromising the character of a historic space.The upgrade reflects the restaurant’s commitment to tradition, innovation, and attentive service all while preserving it beautiful historic setting._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ABOUT DOOR SERVICES CORPORATIONYour expert partner for pedestrian door service and installation, our company was built on quality products and long-term customer partnerships. We are a member of the American Association of Automatic Door Manufacturers. Our AAADM certified technicians have over 50 years of product knowledge. We service and repair all doors and windows models of all automatic door manufacturers.24/7 emergency service is available to meet your after hour needs in designated coverage areas:Advanced Door Service - Eastern Pennsylvania, Baltimore, DC, Virginia and Northern GeorgiaAdvanced Door Automation - North Carolina and east to the coastal regionsKeystone Automatic Door Enterprises - Northern PennsylvaniaAllegheny Door Enterprises - Western Pennsylvania and West VirginiaAutomatic Door Enterprises - Eastern PennsylvaniaEastern Door Service - New JerseyDel-Mar Door Service - DelawareDoor Controls – LouisianaDoor Control, Inc – Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Northeast New YorkDoor Concepts, Inc – Rhode Island and Eastern MassachusettsTexas Access Controls - Dallas, Houston, Austin and Corpus Christi, Texas areasPasco Doors – Southern CaliforniaHorton Automatics of Ontario - Ottawa Valley and Southern Ontario, Canada

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.