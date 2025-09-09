Deaconess Health System and Avaamo announce strategic partnership to enhance patient experience through AI automation

Deaconess Health System and Avaamo Announce Strategic Partnership

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avaamo , a leader in Agentic AI, has announced a strategic partnership with Evansville, IN-based Deaconess Health System to roll out next-generation AI-powered patient engagement technology across the organization’s hospitals and clinics in Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.Deaconess has started the initial rollout of key services like appointment scheduling, prescription refills and medical information through intelligent self-service, using Avaamo’s Agentic platform “We’re excited to work with Avaamo to enhance our patients’ experience using AI,” said Adam Fiedler, Deaconess Chief Clinical Applications Officer. “Their proven expertise in delivering cutting-edge healthcare solutions aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and excellence. Avaamo’s HIPAA-compliant conversational AI platform will allow us to provide faster, more convenient access to care and services, while also helping to reduce the time our staff spend on administrative tasks. That means our teams can spend more time focused on what matters most—caring for our patients.”"We are thrilled that Deaconess has chosen Avaamo as their AI technology partner to transform their patient experience. Our extensive experience in AI automation across the full spectrum of patient needs, combined with seamless integration to healthcare systems like Epic's EHR, will simultaneously improve patient access and outcomes while reducing the administrative burden on healthcare providers," said Ram Menon, CEO of Avaamo.About DeaconessDeaconess Health System is a premiere provider of health care services to a population of more than 1.5 million in southwestern Indiana, western Kentucky and southeastern Illinois. The system – based in Evansville, Indiana – includes 20 hospitals – among them Deaconess Midtown Hospital, Deaconess Gateway Hospital, The Women’s Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center and Deaconess Illinois Medical Center. Deaconess Clinic, a fully integrated multispecialty group featuring primary care physicians as well as top specialty doctors, provides patients with consistent and convenient care. Additional components include the Linda E. White Hospice House, a freestanding cancer center, urgent care facilities, near-site clinics, telemedicine, virtual visits, a network of preferred hospitals and doctors and multiple partnerships with other regional health care providers.About AvaamoAvaamo is an advanced multimodal generative AI platform empowering global enterprises to automate and deliver outstanding self-service experiences. Our patented AI technology spans voice transcription, natural language understanding, and generative AI, revolutionizing call center automation. Avaamo supports self-service interactions across Healthcare, HR, IT service desks, and customer service for leading global companies and providers. Facilitating over 2 billion interactions annually in 114 languages, Avaamo seamlessly integrates with 200+ common enterprise applications. Visit avaamo.ai to witness how Avaamo is shaping the future of generative AI-enabled conversational enterprises.

