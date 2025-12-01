Weekapaug Inn Announces Sunday Supper Series

Weekapaug Inn Evening at Weekapaug Inn Weekapaug Inn The Restaurant at Weekapaug Inn The lobby of Weekapaug Inn

A Seasonal Family Dining Experience

WEEKAPAUG, RI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This November, Weekapaug Inn, a timeless Relais & Chateaux and Forbes Five Star Hotel, New England-style inn set in the peaceful Weekapaug community perched on the idyllic Quonochontaug Pond with sweeping views of the Atlantic beyond, announces its Sunday Suppers, a weekly tradition celebrating the flavors of the winter season.Taking place every Sunday evening 5:30-9 pm throughout the month of December (Dec. 7, 14, 21, and 28) at The Restaurant , these gatherings feature a family-style menu crafted by the culinary team and served in an inviting coastal-New England setting.The rotating menu highlights seasonal ingredients from Rhode Island’s local farms and fisheries, blending New England flavors with a refined coastal presentation. The evening begins with freshly baked artisan bread and Vermont-cultured butter, followed by a rotating selection of salad or appetizer, entree, and dessert each week, plus a complimentary glass of house red or white wine for each adult.Capturing the spirit of traditional Sunday gatherings where conversation and connection take center stage, the price is $65 for adults, $25 for children ages 9-12 and children under eight years old dine complimentary.Guests are encouraged to reserve in advance by visiting OpenTable. Visit weekapauginn.com for more details. Follow Weekapaug Inn at @WeekapaugInn on Instagram, Facebook.# # #About Weekapaug InnOriginally built in 1899, the charming Weekapaug Inn has welcomed guests ever since to its bucolic landscape where a shimmering sun rises over Quonochontaug Pond, Adirondack chairs grace the great lawn, and a verdant chef’s garden provides the Inn’s kitchen and bar with the freshest of ingredients. 33 guest rooms, including four Signature Suites, range from 250 to 2,000 square feet and each is distinctive in décor, and equipped with the finest amenities, as well as a mix of original Inn furnishings and up-to-date pieces. In collaboration with The Birdsong Project, in-room record players and LPs are available inviting guests to relax to the sounds of nature and artistry during their stay. These record players and LPs are in the Carriage House suites, newly renovated Fenway Suites and Signature Suites, which are all named after birds. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are enjoyed in the casually elegant Restaurant where the culinary team works closely with local growers, farmers, and fishmongers, while developing their seasonal take on New England coastal cuisine. The dining room is cozy, with views of the pond and the lawn, and adjacent The Garden Room bar is the spot for casual bistro-style dining. In warmer months, al fresco dining is offered on The Deck and around the pool, and beach snacks, sandwiches and pizza are served at the Bathhouse. S’mores are presented every night in any season (weather permitting).

