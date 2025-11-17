Landmark Hospitality Group & Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System Launch Holiday Food Drive

FOOD DRIVE TO SUPPORT HOUSTON FOOD BANK FROM NOV 17 THROUGH DEC 17.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Landmark Hospitality Group (Hearsay Restaurants) and Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System (ADHS) are proud to announce the launch of their Holiday Food Drive, running from November 17 through December 17, to benefit the Houston Food Bank as they work to restock shelves for families in need this holiday season.This initiative reflects our commitment to giving back and supporting the community during a time of gratitude and generosity. Collection boxes will be available at all Hearsay restaurant locations, ADHS hospitals and clinics, and the corporate office.HOW YOU CAN HELP:Donate Non-Perishable Food Items: Drop off canned goods and other shelf-stable items in the designated collection boxes at any participating location.Make a Monetary Contribution: For those who prefer to give online, visit our secure donation page: Houston Food Bank Donation Link. Every dollar counts toward fighting hunger in our community. https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/FoodDrive26/LandmarkHospitalityGroup Spread the Word: Share your donation on social media using #FoodforBetterLives and tag @HoustonFoodBank to inspire others to join the cause.The campaign will culminate on December 22, when representatives from Hearsay and ADHS, including Dr. Lucky Chopra, will personally deliver the collected goods to the Houston Food Bank. This special day will be featured across our social media platforms to celebrate the collective effort and community impact.JOIN US IN MAKING A DIFFERENCE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON. TOGETHER, WE CAN HELP ENSURE NO FAMILY GOES HUNGRY.OTHER WAYS TO HELP THE HOUSTON FOOD BANK•Beyond donating canned goods or money, you can make an even bigger impact:•Volunteer: Help sort and pack food at the warehouse.•Host a Food Drive: Organize one at your workplace or community group.•Donate Online: Every $1 provides about three meals.•Spread the Word: Share their mission and encourage others to get involved.•Learn more at houstonfoodbank.orgLandmark Hospitality Group & Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare SystemLaunch Holiday Food Drive to Support Houston Food Bank-------------------MEDIA CONTACT FOR LANDMARK HOSPITALITY GROUP | HEARSAYAlejandro Martinez | Local Creative Services832.867.6172alex@localcreativeservices.comMEDIA CONTACT FOR ADVANCED DIAGNOSTICS HEALTHCARE SYSTEMZack Schaffer | Manager of Branding and Digital Communications713.232.9925zschaffer@adhealthcare.comFor additional information or to schedule an interview, please get in touch with Alejandro Martinez at Local Creative Services.

