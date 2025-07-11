NEW HEARSAY LOCATION IN WACO, TX

330 Austin Avenue, Waco, TX 78701 | 6,300 sqft

Hearsay Gastro Lounge today announced the upcoming opening of its newest location in downtown Waco.

Waco is just buzzing with incredible energy right now,” — Dr. Lucky Chopra, Chairman of Landmark Hospitality

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HEARSAY GASTRO LOUNGE TO UNVEIL NEW LOCATION IN THE HISTORIC HEART OF DOWNTOWN WACO, CHAMPIONING PRESERVATIONWHAT: HEARSAY WACO, TXWHEN: JULY 10, 2025WHERE: WACO, TXDETAILS:Hearsay Gastro Lounge, renowned for its unique marriage of contemporary American cuisine and meticulously restored historic settings, today announced the upcoming opening of its newest location in downtown Waco. This expansion not only grows the restaurant group but,underscores its deep commitment to preserving Texas’s architectural heritage.At Hearsay Gastro Lounge, the belief is that history isn’t just remembered; it’s meant to be lived in, savored, and shared. This philosophy has guided Hearsay ever since the opening of its trademark location in Houston’s historic Market Square and has since expanded into cities steeped in culture like The Woodlands, Galveston, and Houston’s Levy Park. Waco, with its deep legacy in the Lone Star State, was a natural fit for Hearsay’s next chapter, especially following a successful launch in Beaumont, a city comparable with its blend of heritage, community spirit, and growth potential.This mission is championed by Dr. Lucky Chopra, Chairman of Landmark Hospitality, which oversees Hearsay Gastro Lounge and other significant Texas enterprises, including the Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System. Dr. Chopra is driven by a profound desire to keep historic buildings from being demolished, viewing this commitment not only as a way to safeguard irreplaceable parts of Texas’s rich history, but as a direct and meaningful way to give back to the community, preventing the future regret that often follows the loss of such storied landmarks.“Waco is just buzzing with incredible energy right now,” said Dr. Chopra. “You see this deep respect for its rich history, walking hand-in-hand with a real excitement for what’s next. That’s the Hearsay sweet spot. For us, it’s about more than just finding a space; it’s about finding these architectural gems and ensuring they remain a vibrant part of today’s community, not a footnote in a history book because they were torn down. We’re aiming to become a welcoming neighbor and a part of Waco’s continuing story, and the warmth of the city already tells us we’ve found a prime location to do just that.”Located at 330 Austin Ave. in Downtown Waco, the new Hearsay outpost will be strategically positioned just steps from the Waco Convention Center and City Hall, placing it at a lively intersection of civic and social activity aimed at its 100,000 residents.Hearsay’s commitment extends beyond great food, as guests will find plenty to enjoy, from rich Southern-inspired comfort dishes to colorful, health-conscious options that make everyone feel included. The menu reflects the diversity of the community, embracing every kind of appetite, whether you’re craving something hearty or keeping things light. Perhaps the biggest draw is the weekend brunch—complete with custard-coated French toast and refreshing mimosas—which will make Waco’s weekend market an even more enticing destination.Just as distinctive is Hearsay’s craft cocktail program, where each drink is carefully built using top-shelf spirits and the freshest ingredients available. This attention to quality and detail sets Hearsay apart from the pack, delivering an experience that’s as refined as it is memorable. What truly defines the Hearsay experience, however, is its reverence for setting, each location housed in a space with history, character, and a story built into its foundation.“In Waco, we’ve found a perfect match: a city proud of its roots and hungry for what’s next,” said Joseph Natale, CEO of Landmark Hospitality Group . “We’re honored to bring our signature blend of heritage, hospitality, and preservation-minded development to a community that clearly values all three.”ABOUT HEARSAY GASTRO LOUNGEHearsay Gastro Lounge, under the Landmark Hospitality umbrella, offers a unique dining experience by blending contemporary American cuisine with historically rich and beautifully restored settings. With a focus on quality ingredients, innovative dishes, a vibrant atmosphere, and a core mission to preserve architectural heritage, Hearsay is dedicated to becoming a cherished part of every community it serves.COMING SOONHearsay Victory Park | 2300 Victory Park Lane., Suite H10, Dallas, TX 75219Hearsay Austin | 407 Colorado Street., Austin, TX 78701NOTE: 51Fifteen | Located on the second floor in Saks Fifth Avenue in the Galleria,

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.