MEA Energy Association Honors Bob Ramsey of NIPSCO with Life Sustaining Award

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is proud to present the Life Sustaining Award to Bob Ramsey, fleet supervisor for NiSource – NIPSCO Fleet Operations, in recognition of his quick-thinking and life-saving actions during a medical emergency. Ramsey was nominated by Chuck Yoder, manager NIPSCO fleet operations.While working late one Thursday evening, Ramsey stopped at a KFC in Logansport, Indiana for dinner—unaware that his emergency response training would soon be called into action. As he waited for his order, a shout cut through the restaurant: “Oh my God, she can’t breathe!”Ramsey immediately turned to see a woman turning blue, choking in a nearby booth. As others froze in shock, Bob sprang into action. Relying on his training, he performed the Heimlich maneuver. After three swift abdominal thrusts, the obstruction was cleared, and the woman was able to breathe again.Ramsey stayed with her until she regained stability. Though she declined further medical attention, her gratitude—and that of her family—was unmistakable. “A young person at the table came up and said, ‘Thank you, you just saved my grandma’s life,’” Bob recalled. “She kept thanking me. I’m just glad she’s okay.”Bob’s quiet professionalism and composure in a moment of crisis did not go unnoticed. “Bob is not the type to seek recognition,” said Chuck Yoder, Manager of Fleet Operations at NIPSCO. “He just wanted me to know he represented NIPSCO well. I was blown away when he told me what happened.”Wearing his NIPSCO-branded jacket and hat at the time, Bob served as a clear example of the company’s values in action—underscoring the importance of mandatory CPR and safety training for all NIPSCO and NiSource employees.“This incident is a powerful reminder that preparedness and courage can make the difference between life and death,” said John Gann, senior vice president of membership and marketing at MEA. “Bob’s actions embody the spirit of the Life Sustaining Award.”NiSource, a member of MEA, provides energy services to nearly 4 million natural gas and electric customers across six states, including Indiana-based NIPSCO.The MEA Life Sustaining Award is given to individuals from MEA member companies who have saved the life of another. All nominations are reviewed and approved by MEA’s Board of Directors Executive CommitteeLearn more about this and other MEA awards at MEAenergy.org/awards About MEAFounded in 1905, MEA Energy Association is a trade organization dedicated to empowering the energy industry through education, leadership development, and industry connections. MEA offers a wide range of training programs, conferences, and resources designed to support professionals across the gas and electric utility sectors.

