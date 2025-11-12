MEA Energy Association Recognizes Eight Liberty Utilities Employees with Meritorious Service Awards
Eight Liberty Utilities employees earned MEA Meritorious Service Awards for acts of safety, compassion, and quick action in service to others.
Brandi Chapman, Assistant, Environmental Health & Safety
Quickly acted to help ensure the safe return of a child, showing attentiveness and concern in a potentially dangerous situation.
Michael “Todd” Davis, Gas Serviceman
Assisted an elderly woman who had fallen on icy ground, providing care and helping ensure her safety.
Ernie Demster, Journeyman Lineman
Helped workers safely descend from a rooftop, preventing potential injury through calm, effective support.
Dane Derksen, Senior Construction Operator
Assisted an elderly man with loading a lawn mower, helping to prevent strain or injury.
John Ellis, Line Foreman
Took fast action to help prevent serious harm to a young girl, displaying vigilance and responsibility.
Jeff Janecek, Senior Service Technician
Provided vital support to an elderly woman who had fallen and sustained a head injury, staying with her until further help arrived.
Doug Johnson, Operator III, Distribution
Assisted a woman who had lost consciousness, helping bring her to safety and providing immediate support.
Isaac Schoeber, Manager, Environmental Health & Safety
Exhibited outstanding situational awareness in identifying a potential explosive device, helping protect others nearby.
“The Meritorious Service Award honors individuals who demonstrate exceptional dedication in serving others,” said John Gann, senior vice president of membership and marketing at MEA. “These Liberty Utilities employees showed extraordinary care and bravery, embodying the true spirit of safety, compassion, and community leadership.”
Liberty Utilities provides electricity, water, and natural gas service to over 1 million customer connections, primarily in North America.
About MEA
Founded in 1905, MEA Energy Association is a trade organization dedicated to empowering the energy industry through education, leadership development, and industry connections. MEA offers a wide range of training programs, conferences, and resources designed to support professionals across the gas and electric utility sectors.
