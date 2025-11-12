MEA Energy Association Recognizes Eight Liberty Utilities Employees with Meritorious Service Awards

Eight Liberty Utilities employees earned MEA Meritorious Service Awards for acts of safety, compassion, and quick action in service to others.

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is pleased to announce that eight employees from Liberty Utilities have been honored with Meritorious Service Awards in recognition of their commendable actions taken in 2024 and dedication to the safety and well-being of others. The award recipients demonstrated compassion, awareness, and a willingness to step in when it mattered most.Brandi Chapman, Assistant, Environmental Health & SafetyQuickly acted to help ensure the safe return of a child, showing attentiveness and concern in a potentially dangerous situation.Michael “Todd” Davis, Gas ServicemanAssisted an elderly woman who had fallen on icy ground, providing care and helping ensure her safety.Ernie Demster, Journeyman LinemanHelped workers safely descend from a rooftop, preventing potential injury through calm, effective support.Dane Derksen, Senior Construction OperatorAssisted an elderly man with loading a lawn mower, helping to prevent strain or injury.John Ellis, Line ForemanTook fast action to help prevent serious harm to a young girl, displaying vigilance and responsibility.Jeff Janecek, Senior Service TechnicianProvided vital support to an elderly woman who had fallen and sustained a head injury, staying with her until further help arrived.Doug Johnson, Operator III, DistributionAssisted a woman who had lost consciousness, helping bring her to safety and providing immediate support.Isaac Schoeber, Manager, Environmental Health & SafetyExhibited outstanding situational awareness in identifying a potential explosive device, helping protect others nearby.“The Meritorious Service Award honors individuals who demonstrate exceptional dedication in serving others,” said John Gann, senior vice president of membership and marketing at MEA. “These Liberty Utilities employees showed extraordinary care and bravery, embodying the true spirit of safety, compassion, and community leadership.”Liberty Utilities provides electricity, water, and natural gas service to over 1 million customer connections, primarily in North America.About MEAFounded in 1905, MEA Energy Association is a trade organization dedicated to empowering the energy industry through education, leadership development, and industry connections. MEA offers a wide range of training programs, conferences, and resources designed to support professionals across the gas and electric utility sectors.

