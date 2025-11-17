Supporting Crash Responder Safety Week

Governor Hochul today issued a proclamation recognizing Crash Responder Safety Week and announced a multi-agency partnership between the New York State Police, the New York State Department of Transportation, the New York State Thruway Authority and the New York State Bridge Authority to remind drivers to slow down and safely move over for emergency vehicles stopped on or next to a roadway. Crash Responder Safety Week runs from Monday, November 17, 2025, through Friday, November 21, 2025. This year’s theme is “Safety Starts With You — Slow Down and Move Over!”.

“We can’t say it enough – when you see police, firefighters, highway workers and tow truck drivers responding to a crash – slow down, move over and stay alert,” Governor Hochul said. “We have zero tolerance for drivers who continue to put our first responders and maintenance workers in harm’s way. Troopers will be out in force during this period to ensure that motorists are being safe and obeying the law.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Highways are one of the most dangerous work environments, not only for those who maintain our roadways, but also for those who respond to emergencies. We have heard numerous stories of Troopers, maintenance workers, and other individuals who have stopped to aid a stranded motorist and have been struck by a passing car because it failed to move over when approaching the scene. It’s imperative that motorists remember to “slow down”, move over, and keep their eyes on the road. The New York State Police is proud to work with our partners to keep roadways safe for all New Yorkers.”

During the week-long initiative, the primary focus will be on the enforcement of the Move Over Law in recognition of first responders and highway workers who have been injured or killed while handling traffic incidents. In 2024, Governor Hochul signed legislation that expanded the Move Over law to include all vehicles, requiring all drivers to slow down and move over when approaching all stopped vehicles, including law enforcement officers, emergency responders, construction and maintenance crews, tow truck operators and anyone else working along the roadway.

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, "The Thruway Authority is committed to keeping drivers safe, and that commitment starts with protecting roadside and hazard workers who risk their lives every day to maintain our highways and respond to emergencies. They are not just workers, they have families and loved ones waiting for them at home just like you. Their safety depends on the choices drivers make. Slow down and move over for all stopped vehicles.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Every day, Department of Transportation crews put their lives on the line to keep New Yorkers safe on the road, and what they ask of the traveling public is simple: when you see a vehicle stopped on a roadway, SLOW DOWN and MOVE OVER, not only for your own safety but for the safety of others. I thank our partners in law enforcement for their continued efforts – not only during Crash Responder Safety Week but every day of the year – in protecting those who respond to crashes and work to clear our roads as quickly as possible. Distracted driving can turn an already critical situation into a tragedy for first responders, so I urge the traveling public to make responsible choices behind the wheel.”

New York State Bridge Authority Executive Director Dr. Minosca Alcantara said, “We all share responsibility for keeping New York’s roadways safe, especially by following the Move Over Law. The lives of bridge and highway workers, first responders, and all travelers depend on it. The Bridge Authority thanks the New York State Police for their partnership during Crash Responder Safety Week and throughout the year.”

The New York State Police, Thruway Authority, Department of Transportation, Bridge Authority and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee recommend these safe driving tips: