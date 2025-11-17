Legendary Supply Chain Unveils Q3 2025 Product Release to Enhance Service Management and Billing Accuracy

This update enhances billing accuracy, the expense report module, and improves service management.

With every release, we aim to help service organizations gain tighter control over their operations while reducing administrative overhead.” — Rob Steele

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What’s New in Q3: Highlights Legendary Supply Chain ’s Q3 updates offer powerful new features designed to improve service management, billing accuracy, and operational efficiency. These updates improve traceability and accountability across operations, while helping service teams maintain accuracy in coverage, labor and billing.Record CodesLegendary’s Record Codes feature allows teams to tag records—primarily Service Requests and Technical Orders—with standardized Reason and Resolution Codes. This feature helps users quickly capture why a service event occurred and how it was resolved.It is designed to provide context to service events, adding important details that improve traceability and understanding of the event. By standardizing this documentation, teams gain valuable data for reporting and analytics, improving traceability and insight into service performance. The feature also allows users to flag billable events directly from Service Requests, supporting more accurate billing and complete visibility throughout the service process.Related Knowledge Base Articles:Record Codes Overview: https://legendarysupplychain.my.site.com/s/article/Record-Codes-Overview Record Codes Setup: https://legendarysupplychain.my.site.com/s/article/Record-Codes-Setup Billable Record Codes on Service Requests: https://legendarysupplychain.my.site.com/s/article/Billable-Record-Codes-on-Service-Requests Service UpdatesService Request Labor Coverage Checks & Time WorkedThis update tracks time worked against customer or vendor agreement coverage, automatically classifying hours as billable or non-billable based on labor type (standard, after hours, weekend, holiday). Service request logs capture these hours, apply rates, and update the Billable Review field if any time is billable. Coverage rules can be set at the agreement or coverage type level, with overrides available for manual adjustments.Service Request SettingsWe’ve introduced a series of updates to the Service Request Settings in Legendary, designed to improve how billable items are tracked, how coverage changes are handled, and how closure validations ensure process completion — giving your teams greater control and confidence in every step of the service lifecycle.Re-Evaluate Billable Tags on Service Request Logs on Coverage Field Changes: Whenever Labor Coverage, Parts Coverage, Customer Agreement Line, or Vendor Agreement Line fields change, an automation is triggered to recheck whether time worked or inventory used should be billable. If so, it updates the “billable review” fields on the related service request to “Yes” to ensure billing accuracy.Re-evaluate record codes on coverage changes: When this setting is enabled, if any Customer or Vendor Agreement Lines are changed, the Billable Record Codes are automatically evaluated to determine if preselected record codes are still billable.Advanced component type billable checks: you can define specific component types for coverage exclusions, even if parts are generally considered included under coverage. This update allows users to determine if quoting is necessary for customers or if vendors should be contacted for parts covered under service. It effectively enhances the precision and flexibility of determining billability in service requests, allowing users to tailor inclusions and exclusions.Update Related Time Worked on Applicable Changes: In a service request, when changes are made that may impact if time worked is billable or the associated rates, the time worked associated with the request will be updated with new fields. This keeps time tracking accurate and up to date.Service Request Closure Validations and Checklist: This update enforces checklist-based completion before closing service requests, maintaining efficiency and accountability in service management.Related Knowledge Base Articles:Advanced Component Billable Checks: https://legendarysupplychain.my.site.com/s/article/Advanced-Component-Type-Billable-Checks Service Request Closure Validations and Checklist: https://legendarysupplychain.my.site.com/s/article/Service-Request-Closure-Validations-Checklist Re-Evaluate Billable Tags on Service Request Logs: https://legendarysupplychain.my.site.com/s/article/Re-Evaluate-Billable-Tags-on-Service-Request-Logs-on-Coverage-Field-Changes Service Request Labor Coverage Checks Time Worked: https://legendarysupplychain.my.site.com/s/article/Service-Request-Labor-Coverage-Checks-Time-Worked Expense Module UpgradeThis upgrade simplifies cost tracking and reporting. Users can now create, upload, and manage expenses with greater flexibility. Users can now create new expenses by entering vendor, date, category, and amount, and attach receipts as images or PDFs. Multiple expenses can be added at once and linked to an expense report that automatically calculates totals, displays attachments, and can be shared via PDF for maximum visibility.Related Knowledge Base Article:Expense Reports Overview: https://legendarysupplychain.my.site.com/s/article/Expenses-Expense-Reports-Overview Driving Continuous Innovation“With every release, we aim to help service organizations gain tighter control over their operations while reducing administrative overhead,” said Rob Steele, Chief Growth Officer at Legendary Supply Chain. “These Q3 updates reflect our ongoing commitment to building powerful tools that solve our customers’ toughest challenges, empowering them to manage service operations with greater precision, visibility, and confidence.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.