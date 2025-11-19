Legendary Supply Chain Ranked #226 on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Legendary Supply Chain

Attributes 358% Revenue Growth to Innovative Solutions and Customer-Centric Approach

Our mission is to build a Legendary team that delivers quality results to enable customer success.” — Bobby Steele, CTO

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legendary Supply Chain today announced it ranked #226 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Legendary Supply Chain achieved 358% revenue growth over the past three years.Bobby Steele, CTO of Legendary Supply Chain, said: "This milestone reflects the passion and tenacity of our team. Our mission is to build a Legendary team that delivers quality results to enable customer success"“This year’s rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum,” said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. “More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings.”Legendary Supply Chain previously ranked on the Technology Fast 500 for 2023 and 2024, marking three consecutive years of recognition.Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).About Legendary Supply ChainLegendary Supply Chain is a supply chain management software company helping organizations improve efficiency, traceability, and accountability across operations. By combining innovative technology with a customer-focused approach, Legendary Supply Chain empowers teams to optimize coverage, labor, and billing while driving operational excellence.

