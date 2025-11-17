Dr. Colton Malesovas Joins the Comprehensive Spine Team at Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies

Dr. Colton Malesovas Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies (OCR) is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Colton Malesovas, a board-certified specialist in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Interventional Pain Management, to its Comprehensive Spine Team. Dr. Malesovas is now seeing patients at OCR’s Longmont, Lafayette, and Westminster campuses.

As part of OCR’s Comprehensive Spine Team, Dr. Malesovas focuses on non-surgical spine care, providing advanced, evidence-based treatments for conditions affecting the spine, nerves, muscles, and joints. His approach emphasizes precision-guided, minimally invasive procedures that relieve pain, restore mobility, and promote long-term recovery—helping patients return to the activities they love without reliance on opioid medications.

“My philosophy is to help patients move beyond pain so they can return to the activities they love,” said Dr. Malesovas. “Whether it’s a sports injury, chronic spine pain, or musculoskeletal disorders, my goal is to use targeted, effective treatments that restore mobility and function.”

Dr. Malesovas completed his Non-Operative Spine and Interventional Pain Medicine fellowship at the University of California, Los Angeles, following his residency in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation at the University of Colorado. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from the John P. and Katherine G. McGovern Medical School.

He offers a comprehensive range of interventional spine and pain management procedures, including:

• Epidural Steroid Injections (ESI)

• Sacroiliac (SI) Joint Injections

• Medial Branch Block Injections

• Radiofrequency Ablations

• Intracept® Procedure

• Spinal Cord Stimulator Therapy

• Electromyography (EMG)

Dr. Malesovas specializes in the management of spine injuries, sports injuries, radiculopathy, sciatica, and chronic neck, mid-back, and low-back pain, ensuring patients receive individualized, non-surgical spine care tailored to their unique needs.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Malesovas to OCR’s comprehensive spine team,” said Dr. Matt Gerlach, Spine Surgeon at Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies. “His expertise in interventional pain management complements our surgical care perfectly, ensuring patients have access to the full spectrum of spine treatment options under one roof.”

Appointments with Dr. Malesovas may be made at the Longmont, Lafayette, and Westminster campuses. To schedule an appointment, call 720-494-4791. To learn more about the physicians at Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies, visit www.orthohealth.com.

About Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies

Since 1969, Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies has provided specialized bone, joint, and muscle care to residents across Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska. With over 95 providers, including 49 specialized physicians, OCR offers expertise in orthopaedics, spine, sports medicine, concussion, pain management, and podiatry. OCR’s physicians have helped thousands of adults and children accelerate healing and recovery at six convenient locations: Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Longmont, Lafayette, and Westminster.

