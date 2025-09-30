Winner’s Circle Offers Events, Dining, and Entertainment in Longmont

You might know the venue for its attractions or for its mouthwatering elevated bar food and signature cocktails. But there’s even more to love, and you’ll discover that when you hold your event there.

“We offer a one-stop shop for group entertainment, with options for all ages,” says Owner Adam Schubert.

Our venue can host private events ranging from 10 to 1,500 guests, and we even offer full buyouts where we can turn all attractions to free play and create a custom menu specific to the group.” — Adam Schubert, Owner

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winner’s Circle offers a range of private event spaces, food options, and entertainment activities suitable for groups of varying sizes. The venue can host gatherings from 10 to 1,500 people, with customizable menus and flexible rental options.

Event and Venue Options

The Mezzanine and The Hangar speakeasy provide private settings with access to food and beverages. Options include reserving lanes for axe throwing or duckpin bowling, arranging bartenders, and tailoring menus for specific events. According to Owner Adam Schubert, the goal is to provide activities that appeal to diverse groups and age ranges.

Winner’s Circle accommodates a variety of occasions, including corporate gatherings, graduations, bachelor and bachelorette parties, anniversaries, and birthdays. Smaller groups may also reserve private rooms for sporting events, UFC matches, or arcade play.

Calendar of Upcoming Events

Winner’s Circle regularly hosts seasonal events and activities. Highlights include:

Line Dancing Lessons – Free, on the second and fourth Monday of each month

Taylor Swift Trivia Night – October 10; future trivia themes to follow (free to play, ticketed with online registration)

Dueling Pianos – October 17; live music with ticketed entry

Murder Mystery Dinner – November 7; ticketed dinner and performance

The venue has announced plans for future events including casino night, micro wrestling in 2026, and seasonal pop-up bars at The Hangar with Halloween and Christmas themes.

Sports and Viewing

Football fans can access NFL Sunday Ticket on large screens throughout the venue. A dedicated Minnesota Vikings watch party is held weekly, with team-specific audio and planned tailgate specials.

Dining Options

The menu features flatbreads, burgers, salads, nachos, and handheld items, complemented by craft beer pitchers and specialty cocktails. Food service is available from lunch through late night.

Community Engagement

Winner’s Circle management emphasizes continuous improvement by testing new concepts and gathering guest feedback. One idea under consideration is converting the Mezzanine into a Saturday night space with music and bar service.

Visitor Information

Winner’s Circle is located at:

2251 Ken Pratt Blvd., Ste. A

Longmont, Colorado

Phone: 720-927-7061

Website: winnerscirclecolorado.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.