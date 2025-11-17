Real-time climate action expands across Australian checkouts as Venue Smart partners with ekko

ekko and Venue Smart partner to bring climate action at checkout

Venue Smart and ekko team up to embed real-time sustainability tools into VS POP solution

VS POP has always been about giving our partners the tools they need to engage customers in new ways. Working with ekko means we can now connect everyday purchases to climate-positive action.” — Frank Vorster, CEO of Venue Smart

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Venue Smart, one of Australia’s leading fintech innovators, has teamed up with sustainability fintech ekko to bring real-time environmental insights into every transaction on its VS POP platform. The integration is enabled by global payments orchestrator Optty, whose technology powers Venue Smart’s ecosystem.This collaboration allows Venue Smart’s network of merchants and venues to offer climate-conscious payments, without changing their existing systems. At checkout, customers can now see the carbon footprint of their purchase and contribute to high-impact projects like ocean plastic prevention and reforestation.For businesses, it’s a simple way to meet growing demand for ESG-aligned payments. For customers, it’s a new kind of interaction that feels natural and rewarding. And with 60% of merchants considering ESG credentials when choosing payments providers, the move gives Venue Smart and their clients a clear edge.“VS POP has always been about giving our partners the tools they need to engage customers in new ways,” said Frank Vorster, CEO of Venue Smart. “Working with ekko means we can now connect everyday purchases to climate-positive action. It’s innovation that feels practical, transparent, and impactful.”This marks a broader shift in the payments industry, where sustainability is moving from board reports into the infrastructure of everyday commerce. Venue Smart, ekko and Optty are proving that payments can evolve from a utility into a loyalty and engagement tool, while enabling meaningful climate action at scale.“We know that consumers increasingly want their money to do more than just buy products or services. They want it to make a difference,” said Oli Cook, CEO and Co-founder of ekko. “Our partnership with Venue Smart brings that power directly into VS POP, helping merchants merchants meet rising expectations and engage customers on a deeper level.”“At Optty, our mission is to empower partners like Venue Smart to innovate at scale,” added Richard Miller, CEO of Optty. “By enabling access to ekko’s tools through our orchestration platform, we’re helping partners deliver seamless payments and measurable impact.”Among the first companies to join the enhanced platform is Lokpay Digital, a fast-growing Australian fintech supporting small businesses with smarter payment tools. The company cited ekko’s embedded sustainability tools as a key factor in its decision to join the Venue Smart network.“Our merchants are asking for more than just seamless payments. They want to show customers that they care about the environment too,” said Katie Bruggy, co-founder of Lokpay Digital. “When we saw what Venue Smart, Optty, and ekko were building together, we knew we wanted to be part of it. It’s the kind of partnership that helps us meet our clients’ evolving values while driving engagement and growth.”The collaboration reinforces Venue Smart’s role as a leader in future-ready fintech, while supporting merchants to attract and retain climate-conscious customers in a competitive landscape.Together, Venue Smart, Optty and ekko are proving that small actions at checkout can add up to meaningful change.ENDSAbout Venue SmartVenue Smart is an Australian fintech delivering smarter, transparent, and tailored payment solutions that move beyond the one-size-fits-all model. Operating nationally through a strong franchise network and corporate partnerships, Venue Smart supports thousands of businesses with agile, provider-agnostic technology designed to scale. Its suite of future-ready solutions helps merchants across industries streamline payments, strengthen customer loyalty, and unlock growth.For more information, visit www.venuesmart.co About ekkoekko is a sustainability-focused fintech platform that helps banks, payment providers, and merchants meet the rising consumer demand for climate-conscious payments while deepening customer engagement and loyalty. With real-time carbon tracking and the ability to contribute to leading environmental organisations including Gold Standard, Tusk, and Conservation International, ekko makes positive impact simple, seamless, and rewarding.For more information, visit www.ekko.earth or connect with us on LinkedIn.About OpttyOptty is a global payments orchestration platform serving PSPs, acquirers, and merchants with a single API to 145+ providers. From BNPL and open banking to ESG and fraud tools, Optty powers innovation at scale.Visit www.optty.com to learn more or contact Media@optty.com for media inquiries.About Lokpay DigitalLokpay Digital is an Australian fintech powering the next generation of payments, helping businesses move money faster, smarter, and more securely.Learn more at www.lokpaydigital.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.