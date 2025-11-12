NXTMOVES and ekko join forces to bring purpose-driven innovation to payments across the US

NXTMOVES and ekko partner to embed purpose into payments

NXTMOVES and ekko partner to embed real-time impact into payments, helping businesses boost loyalty while turning transactions into positive action.

Partnering with ekko brings purpose into the heart of payments experiences. Offering new ways to increase customer engagement, conversion, and brand advocacy. Seamlessly, transparently, and at scale.” — Steve Nigri, co-founder of NXTMOVES

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NXTMOVES, a U.S.-based financial services innovator helping banks and businesses grow faster and more securely, has partnered with ekko, a UK-based fintech for good. The collaboration enables payment providers and merchants to embed purpose directly into transactions, helping customers see the carbon footprint of their purchases and supporting verified environmental and community projects with every payment.The partnership gives businesses a new way to drive loyalty, engagement, and differentiation in a competitive payments landscape.ekko’s US debut couldn’t have a better home than Atlanta, the payments capital of the country, where nearly 70% of all U.S. payments flow through companies based in the city. From this global fintech hub, NXTMOVES and ekko are showing that progress and purpose can move in sync, creating meaningful change with every swipe, tap, and transfer.Consumer demand is clear: Americans want to make a difference, and they want their money to do the same. More than 8 in 10 say they love nature, and over 90% believe spending time outdoors is important. At the same time, 4 in 10 US consumers are interested in financial products that reflect their values, with many willing to switch or pay a premium for services that align with their beliefs. Yet, 44% say not knowing what makes a difference stops them from acting. The message is unmistakable: people want purpose built into their everyday choices, especially how they spend and save.The NXTMOVES–ekko partnership meets this demand head-on, giving PSPs, and merchants the ability to align customer engagement with purpose, seamlessly and at scale. By embedding real-time, purpose-driven features directly into payment flows, businesses can turn every transaction into a moment of meaning, supporting causes such as wildfire prevention and ocean cleanup, as well as local community initiatives.Through NXTMOVES’ flexible rewards and engagement platform, companies can align personal mission with purchases, helping consumers feel closer to the brands they choose while enabling businesses to build loyalty through shared values and visible impact.“Our mission has always been to help our partners create more meaningful payment experiences,” said Steve Nigri, co-founder of NXTMOVES. “Partnering with ekko brings purpose into the heart of what we do. Offering new ways to increase customer engagement, conversion, and brand advocacy. Seamlessly, transparently, and at scale.”“The US is a powerhouse for fintech innovation, and partnering with NXTMOVES marks an exciting step in bringing our vision to life here,” said Oli Cook, CEO and co-founder of ekko. “Together, we’re proving that purpose and progress can move hand in hand, turning everyday payments into meaningful moments of connection for customers and businesses alike.”This partnership also signals ekko’s growing global presence, following successful collaborations across Europe and Asia-Pacific with partners such as Zip, Ecommpay, and Optty. Together, ekko and NXTMOVES are redefining what payments can do, proving that sustainability and simplicity can go hand in hand to help businesses meet rising consumer expectations for purpose-driven innovation across the U.S. and beyond.About NXTMOVESNXTMOVES is an Atlanta-based financial services company that empowers banks and businesses with a modern two-sided platform enabling banks to distribute, and businesses to access issuing, acquiring, and lending solutions—faster and with less risk. Backed by 20+ years of experience and 100+ launched programs, they deliver proven payment program performance from pre-launch through the entire lifecycle. NXTMOVES helps partners streamline transactions, launch innovative card products, and manage payment systems efficiently with seamless integration and transparent reporting.They are not just facilitating embedded finance; they are building the infrastructure behind it.Learn more at NXTMOVES.io About ekkoekko is a sustainability-focused fintech platform that helps banks, payment providers, and merchants embed climate action into everyday transactions. With real-time carbon tracking and the ability to contribute to leading environmental organisations including Gold Standard, Tusk, and Conservation International, ekko makes positive impact simple, seamless, and rewarding. Trusted by partners such as Zip, Ecommpay, and Optty, ekko empowers businesses to meet rising demand for climate-conscious choices while deepening customer engagement and loyalty.For more information, visit www.ekko.earth , or email press@ekko.earth.

