New Winter Igloo Experience Debuts at The Chicago Hotel Collection Magnificent Mile Rooftop

29th Floor Rooftop Igloos Magnificent Mile Enjoy table-top fire s’mores 29th Floor Rooftop Igloos Magnificent Mile

Guests can enjoy private igloos, fire pits, s’mores kits, and DJ nights as part of a new seasonal experience atop the Magnificent Mile.

We believe travelers deserve more than just a room — they deserve an experience” — Lauren Falor, VP of Marketing

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chicago Hotel Collection, Magnificent Mile is elevating winter on the Mag Mile with the debut of its Seasonal Rooftop Experience atop the hotel’s 29th-floor terrace, offering a cozy, high-altitude escape designed for memorable cold-weather gatherings.

The rooftop igloos are open to everyone — not just hotel guests. Visitors can reserve one of two premier igloos, accommodating up to 12 people in the massive 15 foot igloo and up to 7 people in the 12 foot igloo. This rooftop deck includes outdoor fire pits, big-screen TVs, and sweeping skyline views. Fully covered and winter-ready, the igloos offer a cozy, elevated setting for celebrations, date nights, or gatherings with friends. Adding an extra touch of winter charm, guests can order and enjoy table-top fire s’mores kits, roasting marshmallows over a real flame while taking in the city lights. Every Friday and Saturday from 9 PM to 1 AM, the rooftop bar comes alive with a live DJ inside, giving guests the chance to drink, dine, and dance on the Mag Mile all season long.

Reserve Your Igloo - Premier igloos are now available to book and are expected to fill quickly.

Reserve here: https://www.opentable.com/r/mag-mile-bar-chicago

Explore All Current & Upcoming Events - The Chicago Hotel Collection offers seasonal happenings across multiple locations.

View the full events calendar: https://www.thechicagohotelcollection.com/events

An All-Inclusive Stay With Unmatched Value

While the rooftop experience is open to all visitors, overnight guests enjoy even more. The Chicago Hotel Collection – Magnificent Mile continues to set the standard for value-driven travel with its Daily All-Inclusive Package ($99.95 per day), delivering an extensive suite of benefits typically unmatched by comparable downtown hotels — providing a memorable guest experience.

Daily all-inclusive guest benefits include (and not limited to):

> Daily Breakfast Buffet for Two ($70 value)

> Two Complimentary Cocktails Each Night ($32 value)

> $10 Dinner Credit per Night

> $25 Off Your Next Stay (when booking direct)

Your Choice of Post-Stay Rewards, including:

> 5% Cash Back via PayPal or gift cards

> or 5% Cash for a Cause

> 15% Cash Forward at 800+ Guestbook hotels

> Six Bottles of Water Daily

> Flexible Early Check-In or Late Check-Out (subject to availability)

> Pet-Friendly Accommodations (*additional fee)

> Complimentary High-Speed WiFi

> Freshly Brewed Morning Coffee (5:30–9:30 AM)

> 24/7 Fitness Center & Business Center Access

Winter on the Mag Mile Starts Here

With panoramic city views, private igloo lounges, fireside treats, DJ nights, and unmatched guest amenities, The Chicago Hotel Collection – Magnificent Mile delivers a one-of-a-kind seasonal experience. “We believe travelers deserve more than just a room — they deserve an experience,” said Lauren Falor, VP of Marketing. “Our new winter activations on the rooftop create unforgettable moments that truly capture the spirit of the season.”

For igloo reservations, hotel bookings, or more information, visit:

The Chicago Hotel Collection – Magnificent Mile

https://www.thechicagohotelcollection.com/magnificentmile

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.