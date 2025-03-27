The Chicago Hotel Collection Acquires Iconic Ambassador Chicago, Eyes Revival of Legendary Restaurant Space

The Chicago Hotel Collection Ambassador Gold Coast Lobby The Chicago Hotel Collection Ambassador Gold Coast Library Bar The Chicago Hotel Collection Ambassador Gold Coast Restaurant Space

Pump Room’s famed space to be reimagined as The Chicago Hotel Collection seeks next iconic restaurant concept.

We envision a dining experience that brings back the sophistication, energy, and exclusivity the Pump Room was known for. We’re looking for the next great name in hospitality.” — W. Pierce Hutchings

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago, IL – March 27, 2025 – The Chicago Hotel Collection is proud to announce the acquisition of the legendary Ambassador Chicago, a crown jewel of the city’s historic Gold Coast and a landmark of timeless hospitality since 1926. This acquisition signals a major expansion of The Chicago Hotel Collection’s portfolio of independent boutique hotels and reaffirms its commitment to preserving Chicago’s heritage while delivering modern, elevated experiences for today’s traveler.

Located on a serene, mansion-lined street just steps from the Magnificent Mile and Lake Michigan, the Ambassador Chicago has hosted nearly a century’s worth of history – from Hollywood stars and royalty to artists, presidents, and world-class entertainers. With its elegant architecture and storied past, the hotel remains one of Chicago’s most beloved icons.

“We are honored to bring the Ambassador Chicago into our growing family of boutique hotels,” said W. Pierce Hutchings, Manager of The Chicago Hotel Collection. “This isn’t just a property—it’s a living piece of Chicago history. Our vision is to breathe new life into its legacy while delivering a memorable hospitality experience that captures the spirit of the city.”

Reviving a Storied Culinary Legacy

Central to the revival is the historic restaurant space, formerly home to the world-famous Pump Room—a cultural touchstone and supper club that once drew the likes of Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, and Queen Elizabeth II. Known for its gilded Booth One and legendary energy, the venue became synonymous with Chicago glamour from the 1930s through the 1990s.

Now, The Chicago Hotel Collection is actively seeking a premier restaurant tenant to reimagine and relaunch this iconic space. The goal: to welcome a world-class culinary partner whose brand and vision align with the location’s rich heritage and unmatched ambiance.

“We envision a dining experience that brings back the sophistication, energy, and exclusivity the Pump Room was known for,” Hutchings added. “We’re looking for the next great name in hospitality—something on the level of a Carbone or Papi Steak—to make this space a dining destination once again.”

The venue offers a rare opportunity for a standout chef or hospitality brand to create a signature presence in one of Chicago’s most revered restaurant settings, surrounded by the architectural beauty and cultural legacy of the Ambassador.

Blending Historic Charm with Modern Luxury

The Ambassador Chicago currently features 285 thoughtfully designed guest rooms and suites, a stylish lobby lounge, and charming common areas that marry vintage elegance with modern comfort. The Chicago Hotel Collection plans to introduce thoughtful enhancements to elevate the property’s offerings while preserving the charm that has defined the hotel for nearly 100 years.

Future improvements will focus on refreshed interiors, upgraded amenities, and an elevated food and beverage program designed to appeal to both locals and travelers. Additionally, the hotel’s unique spaces—including its wood-paneled Library bar and grand staircases—will continue to serve as sophisticated backdrops for private events, film shoots, and cultural programming.

A Milestone in Strategic Growth

The acquisition of the Ambassador Chicago marks a major milestone in The Chicago Hotel Collection’s broader expansion strategy. With a strong and growing footprint in some of Chicago’s most vibrant neighborhoods, the company is dedicated to revitalizing landmark properties with deep local roots and untapped potential.

About The Chicago Hotel Collection

The Chicago Hotel Collection is a leading independent hotel group focused on boutique, lifestyle-forward properties that reflect the distinct culture and energy of their neighborhoods. With an emphasis on personalized service, thoughtful design, and deep community engagement, the collection creates immersive stays for guests seeking a genuine sense of place.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.