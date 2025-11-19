Winter Skin Woes: Texas Dermatologist Shares Expert Advice for Dry, Irritated Skin This Season

Quinn Dermatology encourages Southeast Texans to take proactive steps for seasonal skin health

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Texas enters the cooler months, local dermatologist Dr. Andrew Quinn is urging residents across Houston and Beaumont to give their skin a little extra attention. While winter in Southeast Texas may not bring snowstorms, the shift in weather, from humid fall air to drier, cooler conditions, can cause flare-ups in eczema, psoriasis, dry skin, and rosacea.

“Many living in Texas don’t associate winter with skin problems, but we see an increase in irritation and chronic condition flare-ups every year when the weather begins to cool,” said Dr. Quinn, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Quinn Dermatology. “Cooler air, low humidity, indoor heating, and holiday stress can really throw skin off balance.”

Common Winter Skin Challenges in Texas

At this time of year, patients frequently experience:

• Dry, cracked hands and heels

• Facial redness and irritation

• Itchy, scaly patches on arms, legs, or scalp

• Eczema flare-ups in children and adults

• Psoriasis flares triggered by seasonal stress or cold weather

For many Texans, the problem isn't just cosmetic — it’s medical. Leaving these skin conditions untreated can lead to worsening symptoms, infections, and reduced quality of life.

Seasonal Skin Care Tips

Dr. Quinn recommends simple but powerful changes to help your skin adjust to the season:

• Switch to thicker moisturizers:

Look for creams or ointments instead of lotions, especially those containing ceramides or hyaluronic acid.

• Avoid long, hot showers:

They strip your skin’s protective oils. Go warm and keep it short.

• Use a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser:

Harsh soaps can worsen dryness and irritation.

• Apply moisturizer immediately after bathing:

Lock in hydration when your skin is still damp.

• Don’t ditch the sunscreen:

Even cloudy or cool days expose your skin to damaging UV rays.

“Prevention is key,” says Dr. Quinn. “If you know your skin tends to act up in winter, start hydrating and adjusting your products early — and don’t wait until it’s cracked or inflamed to get help.”

Medical Help for Chronic Skin Conditions

Quinn Dermatology treats a wide range of conditions that worsen in winter, including:

• Eczema / Atopic Dermatitis

• Psoriasis

• Rosacea

• Severe dry skin and cracking

• Chronic itching (pruritus)

Patients experiencing itching, persistent redness, flaking, or pain are encouraged to seek treatment from a licensed dermatologist instead of self-diagnosing or relying on over-the-counter products.

About Quinn Dermatology

With offices in Houston and Beaumont, Quinn Dermatology offers expert, physician-led care in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. The practice treats patients of all ages and is known for its personalized approach, evidence-based treatments, and strong commitment to patient education.

