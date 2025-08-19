Dr. Quinn Offers Back-to-School Acne Support for Houston and Beaumont Students

Between sports practices and back-to-school social pressures, local Texas dermatologist, Dr. Andrew Quinn, offers students skincare tips to fight stress acne

Between sports practices, sweat, stress, and back-to-school social pressures, students need real skincare solutions to fight acne breakouts.” — Dr. Andrew Quinn, Quinn Dermatology

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Texas students head back to school this August, local dermatologist Dr. Andrew Quinn of Quinn Dermatology is reminding parents and teens that acne — one of the most common teen health issues — does not have to be accepted as “just part of growing up.”

From the stress of a new school year to heat and humidity during outdoor sports, back-to-school season can be one of the worst times of year for acne-prone skin, especially in hot, humid regions like Houston and Beaumont. Dr. Quinn is on a mission to change that.

“We see a spike in teen and pre-teen acne cases every August and September,” said Dr. Quinn. “Between sports practices, sweat, stress, and social pressure, students need real solutions.”

Why Acne Gets Worse in August

Texas teens returning to school face multiple skin stressors, including:

• Extreme heat and humidity, increasing oil and sweat production

• Fall sports like football, cross-country, and volleyball, which trap bacteria under gear

• Stress-induced hormone changes, triggering more oil and inflammation

• Pore-clogging sunscreen or cosmetics, common during early school months

The result? Painful breakouts on the face, chest, back, and even arms, all of which can affect a student’s confidence at school and in social settings.

Quinn Dermatology Offers Safe, Student-Focused Solutions

To help students look and feel their best, Quinn Dermatology provides customized, dermatologist-led acne care, including:

• Teen-friendly skincare education and routines

• Prescription treatments for stubborn or cystic acne

• Body acne solutions for athletes

• Advice on how to prevent acne scars and emotional stress

All treatments are backed by medical science and customized for each student’s lifestyle, age, and skin type.

“Whether it’s a sixth grader nervous about their first breakout or a high school senior prepping for homecoming photos, we’re here to help them feel confident in their own skin,” said Dr. Quinn.

Back-to-School Acne Consultations

Quinn Dermatology is currently offering back-to-school skincare consults for new student patients in both the Houston and Beaumont clinics. Families are encouraged to call early, as appointments fill up quickly in August and September.

Locations: Houston & Beaumont, TX

Website: https://quinndermatology.com/locations/



About Quinn Dermatology

Quinn Dermatology is a physician-led dermatology clinic serving Houston and Southeast Texas, offering advanced medical, cosmetic, and pediatric dermatology. Led by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Andrew Quinn, the clinic is known for delivering personalized, safe, and effective care for patients of all ages.

