Dymedix Diagnostics Launches FlexPro™ Biopotential Electrodes for Sleep and Neurodiagnostic Testing
The latest innovation in disposable surface electrodes for biopotential recording.
FlexPro™ Biopotential Electrodes are fully disposable, self-adhesive surface electrodes featuring a highly conductive gel optimized for superior signal acquisition. Designed for use in a wide range of diagnostic applications, FlexPro™ supports:
• Polysomnography (PSG)
• Surface Electromyography (EMG)
• Electrooculography (EOG)
• Electrocardiography (ECG)
• EEG Mastoid Process Reference (M1, M2, A1, A2)
• Patient Reference / Iso-ground
The electrodes’ distinctive shape and adhesive properties provide exceptional stability, particularly when used as mastoid reference electrodes. Clinicians have consistently praised FlexPro™ for its ability to minimize respiratory and general movement artifacts, resulting in more stable EEG and EOG signals.
“FlexPro™ is a convenient, reliable, and highly stable disposable surface electrode that can increase efficiency, decrease labor, and improve overall signal quality from artifacts in a wide range of both Sleep and Neurodiagnostic testing procedures.”, said Troy Pridgeon, Vice President of Business Development at Dymedix Diagnostics.
FlexPro™ is now available as a stand-alone product for individual purchase, offering healthcare providers greater flexibility and convenience in their diagnostic workflows.
