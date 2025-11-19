Dymedix Diagnostics Launches FlexPro™ Biopotential Electrodes for Sleep and Neurodiagnostic Testing

FlexPro Biopotential Electrodes

The latest innovation in disposable surface electrodes for biopotential recording.

SHOREVIEW, MN, MN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dymedix Diagnostics, a leading innovator in sleep and neurodiagnostic sensor technologies, is proud to announce the release of its FlexPro™ Biopotential Electrodes product. Previously available exclusively as part of the Dymedix CompletePlus™ Disposable PSG Setup Kit , FlexPro™ has earned widespread acclaim from clinicians for its reliability and performance.FlexPro™ Biopotential Electrodes are fully disposable , self-adhesive surface electrodes featuring a highly conductive gel optimized for superior signal acquisition. Designed for use in a wide range of diagnostic applications, FlexPro™ supports:• Polysomnography (PSG)• Surface Electromyography (EMG)• Electrooculography (EOG)• Electrocardiography (ECG)• EEG Mastoid Process Reference (M1, M2, A1, A2)• Patient Reference / Iso-groundThe electrodes’ distinctive shape and adhesive properties provide exceptional stability, particularly when used as mastoid reference electrodes. Clinicians have consistently praised FlexPro™ for its ability to minimize respiratory and general movement artifacts, resulting in more stable EEG and EOG signals.“FlexPro™ is a convenient, reliable, and highly stable disposable surface electrode that can increase efficiency, decrease labor, and improve overall signal quality from artifacts in a wide range of both Sleep and Neurodiagnostic testing procedures.”, said Troy Pridgeon, Vice President of Business Development at Dymedix Diagnostics.FlexPro™ is now available as a stand-alone product for individual purchase, offering healthcare providers greater flexibility and convenience in their diagnostic workflows.

