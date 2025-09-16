Dymedix Diagnostics Launches MyCustomPSG Kit: A Tailored Solution for Sleep Labs

MyCustomPSG Kit by Dymedix Diagnostics

SHOREVIEW, MN, MN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dymedix Diagnostics, Inc., a leading innovator in sleep diagnostic technology, is proud to announce the release of its newest product: the MyCustomPSG Kit , a fully customizable collection of single-use electrodes and sensors designed to streamline and enhance polysomnographic (PSG) testing.In response to years of customer requests and feedback, this innovative kit allows clinicians to select a personalized combination of disposable EEG, EMG, and adhesive surface electrodes—alongside a wide selection of additional Dymedix disposable sensors . Customers can tailor each kit to their specific PSG testing protocols, choosing components that suit both adult and pediatric patients.“Our goal was to simplify the PSG setup process while addressing critical concerns like infection control and inventory management,” said Troy Pridgeon - VP of Business Development & Marketing for Dymedix Diagnostics. “The MyCustomPSG Kit delivers on all fronts.”Key Benefits of the MyCustomPSG Kit:• ✅ Customizable Contents: Select from a wide range of Dymedix disposable sensors and electrodes to build your ideal kit.• ✅ Enhanced Efficiency: Simplifies patient setup and reduces preparation time.• ✅ Infection Control: Single-use components help eliminate cross contamination.• ✅ Inventory Management: Kits can be synced with PSG testing volume projections, making inventory planning seamless.• ✅ Streamlined Ordering: One source, one kit—no more juggling multiple suppliers.Since its soft release in 2024, sleep labs across the country have praised the MyCustomPSG Kit for its convenience and reliability. Many users report significant improvements in workflow efficiency and infection control protocols, while others highlight the ease of projecting and maintaining inventory levels.Ordering is simple: customers can visit the Dymedix Diagnostics website to select the contents of their custom kit. A Dymedix Clinical Specialist will then provide a no-obligation quote with pricing and ordering details.For more information, visit www.dymedix.com or contact Dymedix Diagnostics directly.

