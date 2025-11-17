Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy Sends Five Standout Players to Spain for Elite Immersion Experience

Villa Spain 25

Players from the Villarreal Houston Academy will travel to Spain this week for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the world-renowned Villarreal CF Academy

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five talented players from the Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy will travel to Spain this week for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the world-renowned Villarreal CF Academy. From November 22nd–29th, these young athletes will undergo a full immersion into the elite environment of one of Europe’s top development academies—famously known as the Yellow Submarine.The selected players are:Carson Smith (2009)George Hadjionnaou (2009)Lorna Bodden (2011)Jack Hadjionnaou (2013)Fernando Merino (2014)Throughout the week, the players will participate in:High-level training sessions run by Villarreal CF professional academy coachesIntegration into current Villarreal academy teamsVideo analysis and player development workshopsA guided visit to the Villarreal CF Museum and Estadio de la CerámicaAttendance at La Liga matchesAnd, if schedules allow, the exciting opportunity to meet members of Villarreal’s First TeamAdding to the significance of this year’s cohort, three of the five players have been awarded full scholarships for this international experience—another testament to their hard work, character, and potential.“This is exactly what makes our Path to Pro different,” said Villarreal Houston Director, Jennifer Coronel. “We are extremely proud of these athletes. They are stepping into a clear and genuine pathway toward one of the top canteras in Europe. Opportunities like these show our players what is possible.”The Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy continues to reinforce its mission of developing high-character, high-performance players while providing unmatched access to the methodology, culture, and opportunities of Villarreal CF in Spain.Villarreal Houston AcademyA true pathway. A global standard. The Yellow Submarine in Houston.

