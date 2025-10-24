Caleb Coronel From Houston to Spain 1 Caleb Coronel From Houston to Spain 2 Caleb Coronel From Houston to Spain 3

Villarreal Houston Academy Player Invited to Train with Villarreal CF in Spain

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villarreal Houston Academy Player Invited to Train with Villarreal CF in SpainVillarreal Houston Academy is proud to announce that one of its standout student-athletes, Caleb Coronel (2009), a student at Summer Creek High School, has been officially invited to Villarreal CF in Spain to participate in the prestigious Player Development Program (PDP). This elite program provides top players from Villarreal CF academies around the world with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the professional environment of a world-class European academy.As part of the PDP, Caleb will live in Spain for a year, training daily with Villarreal CF’s academy teams, playing in competitive matches, and continuing his academic education. This program mirrors the pathway to professional soccer in Spain and offers a unique, transformative experience for young athletes.Caleb Coronel’s Path: A Versatile Athlete with Global ExperienceCaleb’s love for soccer began early, but his athletic journey has included multiple sports and international exposure. At just 14, he was one of the few freshmen invited to train and play in England through Excel Sports’ Nike ID Camps. This past summer, he participated in preseason with pro team Mineros de Zacatecas in Mexico and has trained with teams in both Mexico and Argentina.In addition, Caleb also trained in Germany at the Adidas Headquarters during the Coerver Coaching 40-Year Anniversary event last year, further expanding his international experience and technical development.Caleb’s talent has caught the eye of two different Villarreal CF coaches, each independently inviting him to be part of their academy system after seeing his performance at the Villarreal Academy Cup and Villarreal Academy Yellow Cup International tournaments in Spain. His story is a testament to his versatility, resilience, and high-level performance under pressure.A Milestone for Villarreal Houston Academy“This is a proud moment for our academy,” shared César and Jennifer Coronel, Directors of Villarreal Houston. “For the past four years, our players were simply too young to be invited to opportunities like this. Now that they’re maturing into the next phase of their development, these doors are opening. This is just the beginning.”As the only official Villarreal CF Academy in Houston, Villarreal Houston offers a true path to professional soccer, backed by a club internationally renowned for player development. The PDP program provides players not just exposure, but real integration into a professional system—blending high-level training, education, and cultural immersion.About the Villarreal CF Player Development Program (PDP)Full immersion into the daily life of a professional playerTraining and playing with Villarreal CF academy teamsAcademic support while living and studying in SpainScouting exposure to European clubs and national team pipelinesCharacter and cultural development in an international environmentJoin Villarreal Houston AcademyFamilies looking to provide their children with elite development opportunities and a real connection to European soccer are encouraged to learn more about our programs.🔗 Register or learn more at: www.villarrealhouston.com For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:📧 info@villarrealhouston.com📞 (281) 962-4920

