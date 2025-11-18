Superparamagnetic Particles Market to Reach USD $2.17 Billion by 2029 at 12% CAGR

Superparamagnetic Particles Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Superparamagnetic Particles Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Superparamagnetic Particles Market In 2025?

The market for superparamagnetic particles has seen substantial growth in the past few years. Projections show an increase from $1.23 billion in 2024 to $1.38 billion in 2025, highlighting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The impressive growth during the historic period is due to factors such as the rising application of magnetic resonance imaging, advancements in nanomedicine research, growing use of diagnostic tools, an upward trend in cancer research and treatment, along with an increase in government sponsorship for medical research.

The market size of superparamagnetic particles is predicted to experience a swift enlargement in the upcoming years, and it's anticipated to touch the mark of $2.17 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The expansion during the predicted period could be accredited to the escalating requirement for targeted drug dispensing, an upsurge in the usage of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), an amplified application of biosensors and diagnostic tools, a surge in usage in the hyperthermia cure for cancer, as well as an increase in partnerships between research entities and industrial participants. During the forecast period, the major trends may include enhancements in biomedical imagery, progressed applications in drug supply, revolutionary advancements in cancer diagnosis, amalgamation with nanotechnology, and development in magnetic resonance imaging.

Download a free sample of the superparamagnetic particles market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29220&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Superparamagnetic Particles Market?

The rise in the demand for personalized treatment methods is believed to play a significant role in pushing the expansion of the superparamagnetic particles industry. Personalized medicine comprises a medical system that customizes medical treatment and health choices based on an individual's genetics, lifestyle, and environmental factors so as to increase the efficiency of treatments and reduce side effects. With advancements in genetic testing and precision diagnostics, the interest in personalized medicine is increasing as it allows for treatments to be personalized for each patient. Superparamagnetic particles aid this process by enabling accurate drug delivery, molecular imaging, and diagnostic uses, which lead to better therapeutic results. For example, in February 2024, the US non-profit organization, Personalized Medicine Coalition, reported that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2023 approved 16 new personalized treatments for patients with rare diseases, rising from six approvals in 2022, and these included seven new cancer drugs and three for other ailments. Hence, the escalating demand for personalized medicine is contributing to the expansion of the superparamagnetic particles industry.

Who Are The Key Players In The Superparamagnetic Particles Industry?

Major players in the Superparamagnetic Particles Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG

• GenScript Biotech Corporation

• Promega Corporation

• JSR Life Sciences LLC

• American Elements

• Bioclone Inc.

• Spherotech Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Superparamagnetic Particles Industry?

Big corporations in the superparamagnetic particles market are concentrating on the development of innovative solutions such as imaging agents to allow non-intrusive visualization of internal structures. These agents are compounds that enhance the clarity of specific tissues or bodily structures, thereby assisting in medical imaging and diagnosis. For example, in December 2023, Australia-based medical imaging firm Imagion Biosystems Limited revealed encouraging results after concluding the IBI10103 phase I clinical trial. This trial was designed to assess the safety and clinical feasibility of MagSense HER2 Imaging Agent (MSH2IA), used in conjunction with MRI to evaluate axillary lymph node metastasis in HER2+ primary breast cancer patients. The construction of MSH2IA revolves around a core of superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles, produced at Imagion's GMP-approved facility in San Diego, CA. The nanoparticles are covered with biocompatible polymers and attached to the monoclonal antibody trastuzumab (Herceptin). With a single injection near the primary tumor site, MSH2IA travels through the lymphatic system, selectively adheres to HER2+ breast cancer cells, enhancing their visibility in MRI scans.

What Segments Are Covered In The Superparamagnetic Particles Market Report?

The superparamagnetic particlesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Types: Iron Oxide Particles, Cobalt Ferrite Particles, Nickel Ferrite Particles, Magnetite Particles, Other Metal Particles

2) By Size: Nanoscale (<100 Nm), Microscale (100 Nm, 1 Μm), Sub-Microscale (1 Μm, 10 Μm)

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors And Resellers, Online Retailers, Third-Party Platforms

4) By Application: Biomedical Applications, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Drug Delivery Systems, Biosensors, Magnetic Separation

5) By End-User Industry: Healthcare And Life Sciences, Environmental Applications, Food And Beverage Industry, Electronics And Consumer Goods, Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals

Subsegments:

1) By Iron Oxide Particles: Hematite Particles, Magnetite Particles, Maghemite Particles, Nanoparticles, Core Shell Particles

2) By Cobalt Ferrite Particles: Nanoparticles, Microspheres, Coated Particles, Doped Particles, Core Shell Particles

3) By Nickel Ferrite Particles: Nanoparticles, Hollow Particles, Porous Particles, Core Shell Particles, Surface Functionalized Particles

4) By Magnetite Particles: Nanocrystals, Microspheres, Superparamagnetic Particles, Coated Particles, Uncoated Particles

5) By Other Metal Particles: Copper Particles, Zinc Particles, Manganese Particles, Alloy Particles, Core Shell Particles

View the full superparamagnetic particles market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/superparamagnetic-particles-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Superparamagnetic Particles Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America emerged as the leading region in the global superparamagnetic particles market and is expected to maintain this growth trajectory. The Superparamagnetic Particles Global Market Report 2025 includes a detailed analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa besides North America.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Superparamagnetic Particles Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Superconductors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/superconductors-global-market-report

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/superconducting-magnetic-energy-storage-global-market-report

Superconducting Materials Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/superconducting-materials-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.