Lockhart Chemical Company facility cleaned up and sold, new owner enters agreement with EGLE for environmental protection

Property formerly owned by the Lockhart Chemical Company, responsible for a 2022 oil spill into the Flint River, was sold to local company TRU Additives, which voluntarily entered an administrative agreement with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) that provides a compliance program to operate the facility consistent with environmental laws.

Since October 2022, the facility has been part of the Lockhart Chemical Company’s bankruptcy, through which the company is being liquidated. During the bankruptcy, a court-appointed bankruptcy trustee has worked with regulators to make substantial strides in cleaning up the property, including properly disposing of large quantities of hazardous waste that had accumulated under prior management and taking steps to prevent any further discharges to the Flint River.

Under the agreement with EGLE, the new owner, TRU Additives, has agreed to implement significant changes at the property to further protect public health and the environment. These changes include removing, properly containing, and otherwise managing all materials at the Facility in accordance with state laws and regulations; implementing improvements to address the compromised trench-and-tunnel system at the facility that resulted in the 2022 discharge of oil and other polluting material; and development of a due care plan to prevent unacceptable exposures to contamination and assure the safe use of the property.

"I appreciate EGLE's action to ensure that this facility is managed appropriately to avoid further chemical releases and to address environmental conditions at the site," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "My office will continue working with them and other partners to protect the Flint River and surrounding communities and make sure that our environmental laws are followed."

The response and ongoing oversight since 2022 required immense cooperation between EGLE, the Michigan Department of Attorney General, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Justice, the bankruptcy trustee, and local clean-up contractor Young’s Environmental. EGLE Director Phil Roos said, “This collective action helped clean up the Lockhart facility that had been mismanaged by the previous owner, and under new ownership will operate with specific requirements to protect public health and the environment.”

To date, over 2 million pounds of waste material and products have been removed from the site.

