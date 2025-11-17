Exhibition “Renowned in Business—Macao Merchants in Historical Archives” inaugurated

MACAU, November 17 - The Archives of Macao, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, held the opening ceremony of the exhibition “Renowned in Business—Macao Merchants in Historical Archives” on 17 November, at its gallery. The ceremony was officiated by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Vice-President of the Board of Directors of the Macao Chamber of Commerce, Frederico Ma; and the Member of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee, Ieng Weng Fat.

Throughout the history of Macao, “commerce” has been one of the main driving forces of its socio-economic development. It is not only the foundation of economic development, but also a carrier of culture and a witness to the times. Therefore, it is able to learn the historical context and process of Macao’s social development by understanding the development trajectory of Macao’s merchants.

The Archives of Macao have always collected, processed, preserved and protected archival resources of historical value in the region, playing an active role in studying various aspects such as Macao’s history and development, modern and contemporary Chinese history and Sino-foreign relations history. This exhibition features a selection of archival materials related to several major merchants in modern Macao from the collection of the Archives of Macao. Using the archives as the framework, the exhibition tells the stories of Macao merchants over the past century and provides a deeper understanding of the process of Macao’s modern commercial and socio-economic development.

The exhibition “Renowned in Business—Macao Merchants in Historical Archives” is held from 18 November 2025 to 26 April 2026, and is open from 10am to 6 pm, including on public holidays but is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. Interested parties are welcome to visit. The Archives of Macao is located at No. 91-93, Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida.