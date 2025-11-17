Tap Siac Craft Market in Autumn opens this Thursday

MACAU, November 17 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym), the Tap Siac Craft Market in Autumn will be held from 20 to 23 and from 27 to 30 November at Tap Siac Square. The opening ceremony will be held on 20 November (Thursday) at 6pm, featuring singer KURO as guest performer. All are welcome to visit the event.

This edition of the Tap Siac Craft Market features over 200 handicraft and creative gastronomy stalls by cultural and creative practitioners from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, showcasing and selling a wide range of distinctive original products, including daily necessities, clothing and accessories, handicrafts, as well as natural and handmade products. The event will also feature 47 music performances by singers from Macao, Mainland China and Hong Kong as well as creative gastronomy stalls.

Singer-songwriter KURO from Mainland China who will perform at the opening ceremony, is known for his signature “metalcore” vocals and electrifying stage performance, and has forged a distinct image as a “Gentle Rocker”. He was the second prize winner of the Global Cantonese Singing Contest at the age of 18. In 2013, his Cantonese song “Guilty Mind” garnered worldwide attention from the stage of “The Voice of China”, with over 200 million views across platforms.

In order to complement the event’s programme, 63 creative handicraft workshops will be held. Successful applicants should attend the workshops on time. Those who arrive 5 minutes after the workshop registration closes will be disqualified and replaced by on-site applicants on the waiting list, and their registration will neither be refunded nor any material package will be provided. The organiser will distribute tickets to on-site applicants 30 minutes before each workshop starts, and members of the public may arrive earlier for a place on the waiting list. Any latecomers to the workshops will be replaced by on-site applicants on the waiting list, accordingly, and the on-site applicants will have to register and pay an application fee of MOP50 for each workshop on-site.

The Tap Siac Craft Market will be open from 5pm to 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and from 3pm to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information about the event, please visit the “Tap Siac Craft Market” website (www.craftmarket.gov.mo), the “Macao Craft Market” page on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MacaoCraftMarket) or the Cultural Affairs Bureau website (www.icm.gov.mo).

For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou or Ms Lio, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 or 8399 6292 during office hours.