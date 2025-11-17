SGS Launches Products & Materials Module to Enhance SGS SMART Digital Platform

New module for SGS SMART platform enables faster, smarter decisions

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, announces the launch of its new Products & Materials module – the latest advancement in SGS SMART, its industry-leading digital platform for supply chain management.The new module empowers buyers and suppliers to seamlessly collaborate on product and material data, testing workflows and compliance documentation across the supply chain. It supports the creation, tracking and testing of individual and grouped products and materials, directly linking them to supply chain partners through structured workflows and approvals that ensure regulatory compliance and operational transparency.Key capabilities:- Streamlined creation & management: create and manage single or batch entries for materials and products. Connect them through a bill of materials (BoM) with integrated testing requirements, exemptions and care label details- Integrated testing workflow: submit and track electronic test request forms (eTRFs), manage multi-stage testing (e.g. base, bulk and product tests) and upload third-party reports with approval tracking- Supply chain collaboration: connect suppliers, manufacturers and buyers to ensure traceability. Assign products to buyers for structured review and approval- Document control & audit trail: maintain certificates and reports in a centralized product workbook, complete with version control and historical tracking- Customization & flexibility: adapt workflows, fields and templates to align with buyer programs and specific compliance needs- Efficiency & transparency: reduce manual data entry and email exchanges while gaining real-time visibility into product status, testing progress and document updatesThe Products & Materials module is more than just a digital catalog, it serves as a centralized, traceable library that connects testing and compliance data directly to final products. The result: greater transparency, reduced risk and faster time to market, empowering data-driven decisions across every stage of the supply chain.Yvonne Tse, Vice President, Softlines, Asia Pacific, and SGS SMART Product Manager: "Global brands and retailers may introduce thousands of new products to their shelves every month. With the Products & Materials module in SGS SMART, testing, inspection and other relevant services can be seamlessly requested as soon as an item is added to the catalogue. This helps accelerate quality assurance processes and significantly enhances operational efficiency.“This new module is a key step in the ongoing evolution of our SGS SMART platform. By delivering structured workflows, transparent documentation and deep insights into product composition, testing history and compliance status, it enables faster, smarter decisions. With this enhancement, SGS SMART reaffirms its position as the go-to digital solution for supply chain professionals in the consumer products industry."About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW)

