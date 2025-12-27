The Good Dad Act Movement Sweeps Across America: Committee Announces Major Legislative Victories in 2025

Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings, Good Dad Act Committee Chair Ethan was the motivation for Dr Jennings to help change the law. Ethans Good Dad Act Book Ad One Dads Voice Changes the System Good Dad Act Supporter Highlight

The Good Dad Act Committee makes major Legislative Gains in 2025 lead by Dr Bernard Wh Jennings

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Good Dad Act Committee, a national advocacy organization dedicated to securing equal parental rights for unwed fathers, is proud to announce a year of historic progress. As 2025 draws to a close, the "Good Dad Act" has moved from a Florida-based initiative to a national legislative powerhouse, fundamentally changing the landscape of family law across the United States.

For decades, legal systems have placed an undue burden on unmarried fathers, often requiring expensive and lengthy court battles to secure rights that should be inherent. The Good Dad Act seeks to rectify this by ensuring that once paternity is established, fathers are automatically granted the same legal rights and responsibilities as mothers.

2025 Legislative Milestones

The movement reached critical turning points this year as more states moved to end outdated biases in family court:

• Alabama Victory: In November 2025, the Governor signed the Alabama Good Dad Act into law, with implementation scheduled for 2026.

• North Carolina Success: House Bill 780 officially passed, establishing a framework for implementation on July 1, 2025.

• National Momentum: Florida’s 2023 law continues to serve as the gold standard, while active legislation and committee reviews are currently underway in Kentucky, Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, and Indiana and Georgia. In Forsyth, Georgia State Representative Carter Barrett is leading the charge to move the Good Dad Act legislation forward.

A Community of Support: 130 Meetings and Counting

The movement is about more than just policy; it is about people. Since the law initially passed in Florida, the Good Dad Act Committee has held 130 consecutive weekly meetings. These online gatherings have provided a lifeline to hundreds of dads, offering the emotional support and procedural guidance they desperately needed to navigate complex legal hurdles and reconnect with their children.

A Call to Action: Join the Movement

The Committee urges the public to share this article and join the fight for every child's right to have their father present.

“Every child deserves the active involvement of both parents,” said a representative of the Good Dad Act Committee. “We are not just changing laws; we are healing families and ensuring that the title of 'Dad' is respected by the legal system from day one.”

How You Can Get Involved:

1. Participate in Weekly Meetings: Join a community that understands your struggle. You can register for the weekly online Good Dad Act meeting to receive support and learn how to advocate for your rights. Join the Committee at www.GoodDadAct.com

2. Contact Your Legislators: Reach out to your state representatives and demand they sponsor the Good Dad Act in your home state.

3. Read the Story: To understand the heart of this movement, we encourage everyone to get a copy of the book Ethan’s Good Dad Act, which chronicles the journey and the inspiration behind this vital legislative push. The website is: www.EthansGoodDadAct.com

4. Join the Committee: Help us expand our reach by joining the Good Dad Act Committee and participating in grassroots organizing.

For more information on the Good Dad Act or to track legislation in your state, please visit the official website at GoodDadAct.com.

About the Good Dad Act Committee:

The Good Dad Act Committee is a national advocacy group focused on reforming family law to promote equal 50/50 custody and visitation rights for established fathers. Through legislative lobbying, public education, and weekly support groups, the Committee strives to ensure the legal system prioritizes the "best interests of the child" by fostering strong relationships with both parents.

For Media Interviews Contact:

Vanessa Cassis

954-999-6120

GoodDad@GoodDadAct.com

Legal Disclaimer:

